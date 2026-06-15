Guns N' Roses To Rock India This Fall

(Scoop) Guns N' Roses - one of the most influential and enduring rock bands in music history - will return to India this November for two headline performances, further highlighting the country's rapid rise as a destination for major global touring acts.

Produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow, the band will perform at Nice Grounds in Bengaluru on November 14, 2026, and Khanapara Ground in Guwahati on November 17, 2026, as part of the Asia leg of their ongoing World Tour.

The announcement follows the band's celebrated return to India in 2025, when fans witnessed Guns N' Roses bring their signature high-voltage performance back to the country after more than a decade. Now, with two shows across two distinct live entertainment markets, Indian fans can once again experience one of rock music's most influential and enduring acts live.

Few bands have shaped popular culture quite like Guns N' Roses. From the raw energy of 'Welcome to the Jungle' and 'Paradise City' to the timeless emotion of 'November Rain' and 'Sweet Child O' Mine', their music has transcended generations, inspiring countless artists and earning a permanent place in rock history. Decades into their career, the band continues to draw massive audiences worldwide, with their live shows renowned for marathon sets, electrifying musicianship and a catalogue packed with era-defining hits. These upcoming dates in India follows their extensive 2025 tour across Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Latin America and continues an exciting new chapter with the release of two brand new singles - "Nothin'" and "Atlas" - marking the band's first new music since 2023. Showcasing two distinct sides of the band's creative range, "Atlas" delivers soaring rock urgency while "Nothin'" leans into keys-forward introspection and emotional guitar work.

Naman Pugalia, Chief Business Officer - Live Events, BookMyShow, said, "Few bands have shaped the history of rock music in the way Guns N' Roses have and their influence continues to resonate across generations of fans worldwide. Following the phenomenal response to their performances in India last year, we are thrilled to welcome them back for another unforgettable chapter in their journey with Indian audiences. Their return is a testament to the continued growth of India's live entertainment ecosystem and the country's emergence as a vibrant cultural destination for world-class experiences. While Bengaluru has firmly established itself as India's rock capital, Guwahati reflects the tremendous potential of emerging markets and the growing appetite for large-scale live entertainment across the region. We are excited to bring this iconic experience to fans in both cities and can't wait for audiences to witness Guns N' Roses' electrifying performance once again."

Tickets are on sale now, exclusively on BookMyShow.

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