Sleeping With Sirens Announce North American Tour

(BPM) Fresh off the release of their new LP An Ending In Itself, the iconic alternative rock band Sleeping With Sirens have announced a fall headlining tour across North America with support from Rain City Drive and Shyeye.

Their forthcoming tour will kick off after their appearance at Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, CA on October 3. They will be visiting cities across the U.S. and Canada before their final performance at Vans Warped Tour Orlando on November 14. Sirens Club members receive pre-sale access starting today at 12pm local time. General on-sale will be this Thursday, June 18th at 10am local time.

Produced by Will Yip (Turnstile, Circa Survive, Movements), the new record represents both a homecoming and a reckoning for the band as they revive the restless spirit of their classic sound with the nuanced experience of recent years. Since its release last Friday, it has received wide praise from outlets including Dork, Rock Sound, Knotfest, Lambgoat, Metal Injection, and more. Kerrang! calls this record "expectation-defeating" stating the band has found the best versions of themselves, while CaliberTV calls it their "best album since 2011."

Kellin describes An Ending in Itself as both a culmination and a continuation, completing the recent emotional and thematic arc of How It Feels to Be Lost and Complete Collapse while reconnecting with the spirit that first propelled the band forward.

Sleeping With Sirens Show Dates

*Festival dates

July 11 - Las Vegas, NV - Fremont Street Experience

July 18 - Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration Festival*

July 25 - Long Beach, CA - Vans Warped Tour*

Sept 18 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life*

Oct 3 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival*

Oct 6 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

Oct 8 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union

Oct 10 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

Oct 12 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

Oct 14 - Dallas, TX - Gilley's Dallas Southside Ballroom

Oct 15 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

Oct 16 - San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port

Oct 18 - Saint Louis, MO - The Pageant

Oct 20 - St. Paul, MN - Myth

Oct 21 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

Oct 24 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Oct 25 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

Oct 27 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

Oct 28 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

Oct 30 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

Oct 31 - Ottawa, ON - History Ottawa

Nov 1 - Toronto, ON - History

Nov 3 - Boston, MA - House of Blues Boston Music Hall

Nov 4 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

Nov 6 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

Nov 7 - New York, NY - Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

Nov 8 - Baltimore, MD - Nevermore Hall

Nov 11 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

Nov 12 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

Nov 14 - Orlando, FL - Vans Warped Tour*

Related Stories

Sleeping With Sirens Release 'House Of Matches' Video and New Album

Sleeping With Sirens Release 'House Of Matches' Video and New Album

Sleeping With Sirens Share 'Paralyzed' Visualizer

Sleeping With Sirens Deliver 'Forever/Always' Video To Announce New Album

News > Sleeping With Sirens