Sleeping With Sirens Announce North American Tour

(BPM) Fresh off the release of their new LP An Ending In Itself, the iconic alternative rock band Sleeping With Sirens have announced a fall headlining tour across North America with support from Rain City Drive and Shyeye.
Their forthcoming tour will kick off after their appearance at Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, CA on October 3. They will be visiting cities across the U.S. and Canada before their final performance at Vans Warped Tour Orlando on November 14. Sirens Club members receive pre-sale access starting today at 12pm local time. General on-sale will be this Thursday, June 18th at 10am local time.
Produced by Will Yip (Turnstile, Circa Survive, Movements), the new record represents both a homecoming and a reckoning for the band as they revive the restless spirit of their classic sound with the nuanced experience of recent years. Since its release last Friday, it has received wide praise from outlets including Dork, Rock Sound, Knotfest, Lambgoat, Metal Injection, and more. Kerrang! calls this record "expectation-defeating" stating the band has found the best versions of themselves, while CaliberTV calls it their "best album since 2011."
Kellin describes An Ending in Itself as both a culmination and a continuation, completing the recent emotional and thematic arc of How It Feels to Be Lost and Complete Collapse while reconnecting with the spirit that first propelled the band forward.
Sleeping With Sirens Show Dates
*Festival dates
July 11 - Las Vegas, NV - Fremont Street Experience
July 18 - Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration Festival*
July 25 - Long Beach, CA - Vans Warped Tour*
Sept 18 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life*
Oct 3 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival*
Oct 6 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
Oct 8 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union
Oct 10 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
Oct 12 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
Oct 14 - Dallas, TX - Gilley's Dallas Southside Ballroom
Oct 15 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center
Oct 16 - San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port
Oct 18 - Saint Louis, MO - The Pageant
Oct 20 - St. Paul, MN - Myth
Oct 21 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee
Oct 24 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe
Oct 25 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed
Oct 27 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
Oct 28 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
Oct 30 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS
Oct 31 - Ottawa, ON - History Ottawa
Nov 1 - Toronto, ON - History
Nov 3 - Boston, MA - House of Blues Boston Music Hall
Nov 4 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
Nov 6 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia
Nov 7 - New York, NY - Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
Nov 8 - Baltimore, MD - Nevermore Hall
Nov 11 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte
Nov 12 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
Nov 14 - Orlando, FL - Vans Warped Tour*
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