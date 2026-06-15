Underoath Announces Define The Great Line 20th Anniversary Mural and Art Event

(BPM) Underoath is continuing the momentum of celebrating Define The Great Line's 20th anniversary by announcing the Mural and Art Event honoring the legendary record's anniversary in the band's hometown of Tampa, FL on June 2oth.

The event, taking place at Rialto Theatre from 5-10pm, will feature a one-of-a-kind mural installation created by the band, a gallery of merch from the Define The Great Line era, and early access to purchase new merchandise including a limited edition t-shirt. Attendees can also enjoy complimentary bourbon cocktails featuring the Underoath Rare Character Bourbon batch, free DGTL-inspired flash tattoos by Seven Reapers Tattoo, and music from Metavari. Fans can secure their free admission to the event by RSVPing here.

Underoath's Spencer Chamberlain shares: "Define the Great Line was never just an album to me. It was a world I was building in my head through lyrics and sketches long before the songs were finished. I was dealing with a lot and didn't always know how to put it into words.

This event is really personal for me. Define the Great Line has always lived beyond just the music. It started in my lyric book, in sketches and ideas, in lyrics that never had a proper home until now. At the Define the Great Line 20th anniversary event, we'll be displaying a mural based on my hand-drawn art and lyrics, including some lyrics that didn't make the record.

Getting to take those original drawings and lyrics and turn them into a massive, one-of-a-kind, 30-foot mural with the band and Greater Public Studio has been surreal. This mural is the first time all of that has come together in a physical way. Every part of it is pulled from those original ideas and drawings and brought to life with the band and Greater Public Studio as a true one-of-one piece of art.

It feels like bringing that era to life in a way we've never done before. It's a really meaningful way to celebrate the record, and we've got some rare merch featuring the artwork that makes the whole experience even more special. It's going to be a special moment for anyone who connects with that record the way we do."

Last week, the band announced their massive Define The Great Line 20th Anniversary Tour, seeing them reunite with longtime friends August Burns Red, Atreyu, As Cities Burn, and Emery. Underoath are currently on the road playing some of their most intimate shows in decades on the Van Tour To Vans Warped Tour, presented by Vans. Featuring special guests Held., the tour kicked off earlier this month and is hitting independent venues around the country as Underoath gets back in the van and back to their roots on the way to their Vans Warped Tour appearances in Washington, DC last weekend and Long Beach, CA next month.

Fans can also catch Underoath at Louder Than Life Festival, Four Chord Music Festival, Furnace Festival, Aftershock Festival, and Sick New World Festival this fall.

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