Watch The Intemperate Sons' 'Dying On That Hill' Video

(OMG) Alt-Rockers, The Intemperate Sons, have released their new track, "Dying on That Hill," from their upcoming third studio album, Ephemera, set for release in Fall 2026. This track features a guest guitar solo from Amir Derakh (Julien-K, Dead by Sunrise, Orgy).
The band had this to say about the song, "'Dying on That Hill' came from this exhaustion of what we're seeing around us - people so locked into an ideology that they lost themselves somewhere along the way. And the internet just pours gasoline on all of it.
"There's a particular kind of cruelty that lives online, where people say things to each other they'd never say face to face, and somehow that becomes acceptable.
"We wanted to make something loud enough to cut through that noise, but honest enough to make you stop and wonder which hills are actually worth dying on. That question doesn't have an easy answer, and we didn't pretend it does. "
The Intemperate Sons release all their music through the Frame|Work record label at the direction of Amir Derakh and Ryan Shuck. All Intemperate Sons' tracks are mixed by Amir Derakh at Synthicide in Long Beach, CA.
The Intemperate Sons Share Cover of Julien-K's 'Photo Voltaire'
The Intemperate Sons Deliver 'Unrealized' Video
Hear Bad Wolves' New Vocalist With 'Paint It Red' Single- The Strokes Recruit Walton Goggins For 'Going Shopping' Video- more
Rock The South 2026 Expands to Four Days- Craig Morgan To Salute America's Heroes With New Song 'Blanket Of Stars'- Hear Parker McCollum and Lee Ann Womack- more
BTS' Arirang Surpasses 3.8 Billion Global Streams- Hear Justin Bieber's 'Swag Live From Coachella (Weekend I)- Coi Leray Takes Fan 'Outside' With New Single- more
Quick Flicks: Jefferson Starship - The Definitive Concert (Remastered)
Celebrate America 250 at Freedom Fest at Fairmont Scottsdale Princess
Hear Bad Wolves' New Vocalist With 'Paint It Red' Single
The Strokes Recruit Walton Goggins For 'Going Shopping' Video
SteelHeart Releasing Cover Of Badfinger's 'Without You'
Music Community Rallies Around ex-Thrill Kill Kult bassist Charles Levi Amid Health Crisis
Saves The Day Announce 25th Anniversary UK Tour For 'Stay What You Are'
The Juliana Theory's Josh Fiedler (LOWREV) Covers La Roux's 'Bulletproof'
Metallica Share Berlin Performance Of 'The Unforgiven'
Vice Business Only Give Duran Duran's 'The Wild Boys' A Makeover