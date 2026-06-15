Watch The Intemperate Sons' 'Dying On That Hill' Video

(OMG) Alt-Rockers, The Intemperate Sons, have released their new track, "Dying on That Hill," from their upcoming third studio album, Ephemera, set for release in Fall 2026. This track features a guest guitar solo from Amir Derakh (Julien-K, Dead by Sunrise, Orgy).

The band had this to say about the song, "'Dying on That Hill' came from this exhaustion of what we're seeing around us - people so locked into an ideology that they lost themselves somewhere along the way. And the internet just pours gasoline on all of it.

"There's a particular kind of cruelty that lives online, where people say things to each other they'd never say face to face, and somehow that becomes acceptable.

"We wanted to make something loud enough to cut through that noise, but honest enough to make you stop and wonder which hills are actually worth dying on. That question doesn't have an easy answer, and we didn't pretend it does. "

The Intemperate Sons release all their music through the Frame|Work record label at the direction of Amir Derakh and Ryan Shuck. All Intemperate Sons' tracks are mixed by Amir Derakh at Synthicide in Long Beach, CA.

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