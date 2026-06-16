April Wine's Brian Greenway Interviewed On Ozzy's Boneyard

(MS) Legendary April Wine guitarist Brian Greenway recently joined Mark Strigl on SiriusXM's Ozzy's Boneyard (Channel 38) for an in-depth discussion about the current state of April Wine, the band's history, the passing of longtime singer, songwriter, and leader Myles Goodwyn, and the future of the iconic Canadian rock group.

During the conversation, Greenway reflected on the circumstances surrounding April Wine's original breakup in 1986. On why the band originally broke up in 1986, Greenway said: "In simple terms, Myles wanted to go solo. He felt that he didn't need the band anymore. Like a lot of singers, they abandon the band; they feel they don't need them anymore, and the record company pushes them, 'It is your songs and it's your voice. Why don't you just go solo?' So that's what happened. He moved to the Bahamas and started to record his own solo album. He had been trying to go solo since 1974 or '75."

Greenway also addressed the possibility of new music from April Wine and the challenges the band faces following Goodwyn's passing.

On whether April Wine will release new music: "I'd love to put out new music, but we find ourselves in a very interesting position once again because of Myles Goodwyn passing. He controlled everything. He had signed the record deals, he signed the checks, he signed everything. When he passed, everything passed to his estate. We have full support of the estate for going out there and playing, but as far as recording another album, we have to figure that out. I feel like a sports team sometimes. We are owned by people... maybe they will trade me, I don't know."

The full interview is available now on the SiriusXM app here

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