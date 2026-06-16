Bombus Remaster Their 2010 Self-Titled Debut

(Freeman) Bombus' self-titled debut album, 'Bombus,' was originally released in 2010 via Mourningwood Recordings. This Swedish heavy metal release earned widespread critical acclaim and established the band's raw, uncompromising sound.
The album sold out within weeks and has remained unavailable ever since - until now. It finally returns in a newly remastered edition with updated artwork, reissued via Black Lodge Records, and available on September 11th.
Reborn and revitalized, the 2010 debut burns brighter than ever. This definitive edition has been remastered by Magnus Lindberg (Redmount Studios), renowned for his work with The Hellacopters, Cult of Luna, Refused, Alcest, and more, bringing enhanced clarity and power to the album's original intensity.
This reissue also includes the standout track "Biblical," a longtime fan favorite and a bold detour within the band's catalog.
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