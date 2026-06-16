Daughtry Announce 20 Years Unplugged US Tour

(Cosa Nostra) Daughtry have announced their 20 Years Unplugged tour, a special fall run that will bring two decades of songs into intimate theatres and performance spaces across the U.S. Tickets go on general sale Friday, June 19 at 10am local.

The tour opens October 12 at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall in Troy, NY and continues through November 14 at Majestic Theatre in Dallas, TX, with stops in Beverly, Uncasville, Atlantic City, Huntington, Las Vegas, Anaheim, San Antonio and more. Support across all shows comes from Buffalo, NY singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Ryan Perdz.

Artist presale and VIP packages begin Wednesday, June 17 at 10am local.

Local presales, including promoter, venue and radio presales, run Thursday, June 18 from 10am local.

20 Years Unplugged gives fans the chance to experience Daughtry's catalogue in a stripped-back acoustic setting, reframing the songs that have soundtracked arenas, rock radio milestones, and some of the most defining moments of the band's career. The tour will pull the band's music into a more raw and immediate space, where the weight of a lyric, the scrape of a guitar string, and the quiet before a chorus can hit as hard as the full-band impact.

The announcement follows the release of SHOCK TO THE SYSTEM (DELUXE), the complete edition of Daughtry's two-part project via Big Machine Rock. The collection brings together SHOCK TO THE SYSTEM (PART ONE) and SHOCK TO THE SYSTEM (PART TWO), along with additional live recordings that capture the force and connection of the band's latest era. Across tracks including "ARTIFICIAL," "PIECES," "THE BOTTOM," and "ANTIDOTE," Daughtry continue to channel grief, change, confrontation, and self-reclamation into some of their heaviest and most emotionally direct work to date.

For an artist whose songs have always lived at the intersection of power and vulnerability, 20 Years Unplugged will see Daughtry strip down some of their biggest and most meaningful tracks, distilling them to their purest form and bringing fans closer to the songs, the stories, and the unmistakable voice that have carried the band from one of the biggest rock debuts of the century through two decades of connection, evolution, and success.

Support for the tour will come from up-and-coming alt rock star, Ryan Perdz. The Buffalo, NY singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist recently announced his debut album Can't Cry, out August 14 via Big Machine Rock, and has been building momentum with the release of "Sour," "Heavy Eyes," and his fresh reimagining of MGMT's "Time to Pretend." Raised on his grandparents' family farm and citing rock icons such as Chris Cornell, John Frusciante and Kurt Cobain as some of his biggest influences, Perdz's unique brand of guitar-driven songwriting brings a raw, melodic voice to a new generation of modern rock.

20 YEARS UNPLUGGED WITH SUPPORT FROM RYAN PERDZ

October 12 | Troy, NY | Troy Savings Bank Music Hall

October 13 | Beverly, MA | The Cabot

October 15 | Uncasville, CT | Mohegan Sun Arena

October 16 | Waterloo, NY | The Vine Showroom at del Lago Resort & Casino

October 17 | Atlantic City, NJ | Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort

October 20 | Huntington, NY | The Paramount

October 21 | Englewood, NJ | Bergen Performing Arts Center

October 23 | Danville, VA | The Pantheon at Caesars Virginia

October 24 | Florence, KY | Turfway Park Event Center

October 26 | Greensburg, PA | The Palace Theatre

October 27 | Wheeling, WV | Capitol Theatre

October 29 | Nashville, IN | Brown County Music Center

October 31 | Omaha, NE | The Astro Theater

November 1 | Des Moines, IA | Hoyt Sherman Place

November 3 | Kansas City, MO | Uptown Theater

November 4 | Oklahoma City, OK | The Criterion

November 7 | Las Vegas, NV | Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

November 8 | Napa, CA | Uptown Theatre Napa

November 10 | Anaheim, CA | Grove of Anaheim

November 11 | Tucson, AZ | Fox Tucson Theatre

November 13 | San Antonio, TX | The Aztec Theatre

November 14 | Dallas, TX | Majestic Theatre

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