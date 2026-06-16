Imminence Recruit Dying Wish and Gaerea For North American Tour

(PAA) Following the release of their highly anticipated new single, "The Sword That Never Bends," Swedish group Imminence have announced their return to North America with a headline tour. Featuring support from Dying Wish and Gaerea on all dates, the tour will bring the band's acclaimed cinematic live show to fans across the continent.

Promoted by Live Nation, the 22-city North American tour kicks off on November 13 at The Palladium in Worcester, MA, making stops in New York, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Dallas, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, and more before wrapping up at MTELUS in Montreal, QC on December 13.

Known for a cinematic sound that blends classical structures with modern intensity, vocalist/violinist Eddie Berg and guitarist Harald Barrett incorporate live violin and bowed guitar to create an immersive, atmospheric experience. This distinctive approach has fueled the band's rapid rise from European mainstays to a global draw, selling out shows across North and South America, Australia, and Japan.

Building on the momentum of their 2024 album The Black, the upcoming tour marks the band's next evolution.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale (details below) Tuesday, June 16th at 12 pm ET followed by an artist presale on Wednesday, June 17th starting at 10 am ET. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, June 19th at 10 am local time.

PRESALE: Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, June 16th at 12 pm ET local time until Thursday, June 18th at 10 PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

IMMINENCE US TOUR 2026 DATES:

Fri, Nov 13, 2026 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium =

Sat, Nov 14, 2026 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square

Sun, Nov 15, 2026 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

Tue, Nov 17, 2026 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

Wed, Nov 18, 2026 - McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre Presented by Citizens

Fri, Nov 20, 2026 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

Sat, Nov 21, 2026 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

Sun, Nov 22, 2026 - Nashville, TN - Category 10

Tue, Nov 24, 2026 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

Wed, Nov 25, 2026 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

Fri, Nov 27, 2026 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

Sun, Nov 29, 2026 - Sacramento, CA - Channel 24 =

Sat, Nov 28, 2026 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

Tue, Dec 1, 2026 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center

Thu, Dec 3, 2026 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

Sat, Dec 5, 2026 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha

Sun, Dec 6, 2026 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

Mon, Dec 7, 2026 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis

Wed, Dec 9, 2026 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

Thu, Dec 10, 2026 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

Fri, Dec 11, 2026 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY

Sun, Dec 13, 2026 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

=Non Live Nation Date

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