Johnny Marr Shares 'Spin' Video And Announces New Album

(The Oriel Company) Johnny Marr returns with "Spin," the first offering from his forthcoming album, and fifth solo full-length studio record, The Age Of Everything. "Spin" is out today, with The Age Of Everything arriving October 2nd via BMG.

Written in London, developed live on the road across the East Coast of North America and recorded in Manchester, The Age Of Everything captures the energy and tensions of the city. Sharp, fast and dynamic, filled with ideas and possibilities.

On the album, Marr shares: "This is the record that's been the most cathartic. The title came to me early in the process and became an inescapable idea. It seemed to sum up the way I think a lot of people are feeling. It's all encompassing, but it's not necessarily a negative statement. There's a sense of overwhelm in the culture brought about by technology, but looking at it with a different light, there could also be a sense of possibility."

The Age Of Everything follows Marr's widely acclaimed double-album Fever Dreams Pts 1-4 and a collection of his prolific solo-work thus far, Spirit Power: The Best Of Johnny Marr. His solo career has given rise to five UK Top Ten albums - The Messenger (2013), Playland (2014), Call The Comet (2018), Fever Dreams Pts 1-4 (2022), and Spirit Power: The Best Of Johnny Marr (2023).

The Age Of Everything Tracklisting:

1. Spin

2. Beyond The Rain

3. It's Time

4. How Come

5. Ophelia

6. That Feeling

7. In And Out Of Love

8. Just Once More

9. Fire With Fire

10. All In A Life

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