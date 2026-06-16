LaMP ft. Russ Lawton, Scott Metzger & Ray Paczkowski Announce Fall Tour

(CMM) LaMP ft. Russ Lawton, Scott Metzger & Ray Paczkowski have announced Fall 2026 headline tour dates. The luminous instrumental trio kicks off the nine-show run with its debut performance at Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock, NY (October 10).

The band then heads to the Southeast, including stops at The Broadberry in Richmond, VA (October 13), Lincoln Theatre in Raleigh, NC (October 15), Revival in Asheville, NC (October 16), and Eastside Bowl in Nashville, TN (October 17). Other highlights include first-ever appearances in Atlanta, GA at Vinyl (October 18), Athens, GA at Live Wire Athens (October 21), and Charleston, SC at Charleston Pour House (October 22).

LaMP concludes the run with another debut appearance at the iconic jam festival Hulaween at Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park in Live Oak, FL with a late-night set (October 23).

Artist presale tickets go on sale Wednesday, June 17, at 10 a.m. ET via ilikelamp.com. General onsale begins Friday, June 19, at 10 a.m. ET.

Fall 2026 Tour Dates

10/10 - Woodstock, NY - Levon Helm Studios

10/13 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry

10/15 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre

10/16 - Asheville, NC - Revival

10/17 - Nashville, TN - Eastside Bowl

10/18 - Atlanta, GA - Vinyl

10/21 - Athens, GA - Live Wire Athens

10/22 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Pour House

10/23 - Live Oak, FL - Hulaween

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