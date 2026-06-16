Nova Twins Hit The Road With Evanescence & Spiritbox For North American Arena Tour

(Earshot) Nova Twins have hit the road with Evanescence and Spiritbox on one of the year's biggest rock tours, fresh off their NPR Tiny Desk Concert and a run of standout festival sets on both sides of the Atlantic.

The North American arena run kicked off June 11 in West Palm Beach, FL and carries the celebrated British duo across the U.S. and Canada through early August, bringing their acclaimed new album Parasites & Butterflies to the stage each night. Nova Twins also share the stage with Amy Lee and Spiritbox's Courtney LaPlante to perform "Fight Like A Girl" for one of the show's most unforgettable moments.

The tour is the latest milestone in Nova Twins' remarkable ascent from underground disruptors to one of the most innovative and celebrated acts in modern rock. Comprised of Amy Love and Georgia South, the Mercury Prize and two-time BRIT Award-nominated duo have spent the last few years redefining genre boundaries with their fearless fusion of rock, punk, hip-hop, electronic music, and pop while earning praise from fans and icons alike.

Produced by Rich Costey (Foo Fighters, Deftones, Sam Fender), Parasites & Butterflies finds Nova Twins pushing their sound further than ever while embracing a newfound vulnerability, exploring anxiety, identity, mental health, empowerment and resilience. The album has further cemented their reputation as one of the most exciting bands working today, with Alternative Press praising their "heady mix of alt-rock, R&B, and grimey electro-punk" and Consequence calling standout single"Monsters" "a heavy dance-rocker with a powerful sing-along chorus."

Beyond the music, Nova Twins have become one of the most influential voices for change in alternative culture. Their Voices For The Unheard initiative has helped spotlight underrepresented artists. Their campaigning in 2022 led to the MOBO Awards recognising alternative music with its own category for the first time, a category they went on to win in 2026. They have also established the Nova Twins Creative Musicianship Scholarship at ICMP, funding three years of tuition for aspiring musicians.

NOVA TWINS WITH EVANESCENCE & SPIRITBOX

North American Tour Dates

June 11 - West Palm Beach, FL

June 12 - Tampa, FL

June 14 - Alpharetta, GA

June 15 - Nashville, TN

June 17 - Raleigh, NC

June 18 - Charlotte, NC

June 20 - Camden, NJ

June 21 - Mansfield, MA

June 23 - Saratoga Springs, NY

June 24 - Wantagh, NY

June 26 - Holmdel, NJ

June 27 - Bristol, VA

June 29 - Toronto, ON

June 30 - Montreal, QC

July 08 - Tinley Park, IL

July 09 - Noblesville, IN

July 11 - North Little Rock, AR

July 12 - Kansas City, MO

July 14 - Albuquerque, NM

July 16 - Phoenix, AZ

July 17 - Chula Vista, CA

July 20 - Mountain View, CA

July 22 - Ridgefield, WA

July 23 - Auburn, WA

July 25 - Salt Lake City, UT

July 28 - St. Louis, MO

July 30 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH

August 01 - Cincinnati, OH

August 02 - Clarkston, MI

FESTIVAL APPEARANCES

June 13 - Warped Tour, Washington, DC

July 5 - FIFA Fan Festival, Vancouver, BC

July 26 - Warped Tour, Long Beach, CA

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