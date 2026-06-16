Polyphia Announce 2026 World Tour

(BPM) Polyphia announce their 2026 World Tour produced by Live Nation across North America and Europe. RJ Pasin will support all tour dates worldwide. North American shows will also feature Ladrones with select dates including Intervals and Plini, while Perturbator will join all UK and European dates.

The band will be returning to stages in major cities across the US, Canada, the UK, and more, including Los Angeles, New York City, Nashville, Toronto, Montreal, Madrid, Milan, Paris, London, and many more.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with VIP and Artist Presales beginning Tuesday, June 16 at 11am ET / 4pm BST. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday, June 19 at 10am local time. For complete details, visit Polyphia.com

Last week, the band released their first single in over four years, "CAN YOU FEEL IT." Pushing boundaries in ways the band has never before. Today, they released a new music video for the track, showcasing an electrifying performance by the band amidst a crowd of fans. Directed by EVERS, this video captures the band's captivating live energy and its infectious sound.

North America Tour Dates w/ Ladrones & RJ Pasin:

> w/ Intervals

< w/ Plini

Sept 5 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

Sept 8 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel Entertainment Center

Sept 10 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

Sept 12 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

Sept 13 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

Sept 16 - Salt Lake City - The Union Event Center

Sept 18 - Denver, CO - JUNKYARD

Sept 20 - Waukee, IA - Vibrant Music Hall

Sept 21 - Milwaukee, WI - Landmark Credit Union Live

Sept 22 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

Sept 24 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory

Sept 25 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom

Sept 26 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

Sept 28 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Sept 29 - Toronto, ON - Great Canadian Casino >

Oct 1 - Montreal, QC - L'Olympia >

Oct 3 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Oct 5 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

Oct 7 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Oct 8 - Washington DC - Echostage

Oct 10 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

Oct 11 - Virginia Beach, VA - The Dome by Rutter Mills

Oct 13 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater <

Oct 15 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - War Memorial Auditorium

Oct 16 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

Oct 17 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

Oct 18 - Nashville, TN - The Truth

Europe/UK Tour Dates w/ Perturbator & RJ Pasin:

Nov 18 - Zurich, CH - Halle 622

Nov 19 - Lyon, FR - Le Radiant

Nov 20 - Toulouse, FR - Interference

Nov 22 - Barcelona, ES - Razzmatazz

Nov 23 - Madrid, ES - Sala La Riviera

Nov 25 - Milan, IT - Alcatraz

Nov 27 - Munich, DE - Zenith

Nov 28 - Prague, CZ - SaSaZu

Nov 29 - Warsaw, PL - Progresja

Nov 30 - Leipzig, DE - Haus Auensee

Dec 2 - Hamburg, DE - Docks

Dec 4 - Copenhagen, DK - Amager Bio

Dec 5 - Berlin, DE - Tempodrom

Dec 6 - Oberhausen, DE - Turbinenhalle

Dec 7 - Brussels, BE - Ancienne Belgique

Dec 8 - Amsterdam, NL - AFAS Live

Dec 9 - Paris, FR - Zenith Paris

Dec 11 - Birmingham, UK - 02 Academy Birmingham

Dec 12 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy

Dec 15 - Leeds, UK - O2 Academy Leeds

Dec 16 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton

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