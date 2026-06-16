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Sea Sleeper Share 'Lunar Degenerates'

Official Announcement | Published: Jun 16, 2026 3:03 PM EDT
Sea Sleeper Share 'Lunar Degenerates'

(C Squared Music) Sea Sleeper return with their new single, "Lunar Degenerates," the latest preview of their forthcoming sophomore album, Burden of Antlers, set for release on September 18, 2026.

"Lunar Degenerates" captures the band at their most visceral and dynamic, fusing classic crunchy, bang-your-head riffage with the expansive progressive weight that has become a defining part of Sea Sleeper's sound.

The track also leans into the band's long-running Mastodon influence, particularly the Crack the Skye-esque textures that have surfaced across both of their albums.

The band calls "Lunar Degenerates" "easily the funnest song on the record to play," pointing to its high-energy riffs, shifting atmosphere, and explosive return from an ambient passage back into the main riff as one of the song's standout moments.

With its mix of brute force, spacey atmosphere, and locked-in rhythmic power, "Lunar Degenerates" offers another glimpse into the world of Burden of Antlers, an album that promises to expand SEA SLEEPER's sonic range while staying rooted in the crushing, riff-forward heaviness that first defined them.

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Sea Sleeper Share 'Lunar Degenerates'

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