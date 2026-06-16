Skillet's 'Monster' Surpasses 4 Billion Streams

(ASPR) Multi-platinum rock band SKILLET continue to reach new heights in 2026 as their 6x-platinum anthem "Monster" surpasses 4 billion streams, earns a place in Spotify's Billions Club, and solidifies its status as one of the most-streamed rock songs of all time.
The milestone arrives on the heels of the band's completely sold-out European headline tour, which sold 90,000 tickets across 23 cities and brought SKILLET in front of the largest international crowds of their career.
The tour saw sold-out performances throughout Europe, including London, Glasgow, Paris, Munich, Warsaw, Bucharest and Barcelona, while settingticket sales records at key venues including Paris' legendary Zenith. The overwhelming response further underscored SKILLET's global impact and remarkable staying power more than two decades into their career.
The band's momentum has continued to accelerate beyond the live arena. This week, its hit "Legendary" was the featured theme song for the historical UFC event at the White House - see the promo here
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