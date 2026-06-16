Steve Hackett & Steve Rothery Announce Collaborative Album 'The Roaring Waves'

Photo courtesy Chipster Photo courtesy Chipster

(Chipster) Two titans of progressive music, Steve Hackett (Genesis) and Steve Rothery (Marillion), come together for the first time on 'The Roaring Waves' - Seven instrumental tracks that range from the dexterously ridiculous to the brilliantly sublime, though with one common theme: the profundity of the sea.

As Rothery explains: "In winter you could hear the roaring of the of the waves during the stormy weather, Whitby was a very evocative place to live, a very poetic and powerful place to grow up."

The record has been much talked about over the years, and it will now finally see the light of day on August 28th, 2026 via InsideOutMusic.

'The Roaring Waves' has been in the making for the best part of eight years, though the initial idea of the pair making an album together was first mooted around three years before that, but their respective day jobs and touring itineraries kept them from working together for months at a time. Though recording sessions at the Racket Club, and their respective home studios yielded a rich seam of creativity. "It was a bit old school our approach, like the idea of mates getting together in the garage and playing and hanging out" says Hackett of their approach to creativity.

'The Roaring Waves' will be available to pre-order on June 26th, and that date will also mark the first time fans will be able to hear and see what the album is all about, with a first single release.

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