Tesla Release 'Never Alone' Video

(Freeman) Tesla is proud to unveil their new single, "Never Alone," taken from their upcoming album, 'Homage,' set for release on July 17, 2026, via Frontiers Music Srl.

Marking a full-circle moment in their storied career, the album finds the band returning to their roots with a collection of covers honoring some of rock's most timeless hits.

On the creation of the new original track, Brian Wheat shares: "'Never Alone' is a new song that we wrote in the 11th hour of recording the album 'Homage.' It started out as a simple guitar riff.

"I was at my friends Rachael Ray and John Cusimano's house filming an episode for her TV show, I had some time to kill so I went into their studio in the house, picked up John's acoustic guitar and started strumming these chords to kill some time.

"When I listened back to it, it sounded like a Tesla song. I thought maybe it was gonna be a song for one of my other projects, but it sounded like Tesla. So I sent it to Jeff and he said it's definitely Tesla.

"Out of that he came up with the title 'Never Alone,' we worked on it together writing the lyrics, the music, switching the chorus around a little bit and as a result, I think it turned out pretty good. I hope you enjoy it. This is our new song 'Never Alone' because we're never alone."

It is remarkable to reflect on the more than 40 years since TESLA began as a cover band performing in California nightclubs before going on to write and record original material and sell millions of albums.

Much like their musical heroes - The Beatles and The Rolling Stones-artists who honed their craft by performing songs from those who came before them, TESLA followed a similar path in their early years and continues to embrace the tradition of paying tribute through cover songs today.

'Homage,' the band's upcoming album, not only honors legendary artists but also provides an opportunity to showcase lead singer Jeff Keith's vocal diversity. The album stands as a thank-you expressed through music, an offering to the iconic voices and songs that shaped the band's influences and, ultimately, their own songwriting.

'Homage' is not about imitation, but acknowledgment, tracing the line from influence to identity, from listening to becoming. The project also arrives more than 20 years after the 'Real to Reel' series, a release that helped inspire the creation of a new original Tesla song, "Never Alone."

The selected songs on 'Homage' were chosen for a variety of reasons, primarily representing some of the greatest vocalists of all time, including Elvis Presley, Freddie Mercury, Sam Cooke, David Ruffin, Etta James, and James Brown. Additional selections reflect songs the band grew up hearing on the radio and on their turntables.

On the upcoming album, Tesla shares: "Our new album 'Homage' is a thank-you note written in sound. An offering to the great singers and songs that shaped the music we grew up listening to, and the songs we would eventually write. We hope you all enjoy this as much as we did making it. Thank you for all the years - Keep it Real and Keep On Rockin'!"

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