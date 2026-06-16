Vans Warped Tour Announces Return To Washington DC In 2027

(The Syndicate) Vans Warped Tour, one of the most iconic, successful, and longest-running music festivals in history, is set to make its return in 2027, with organizers announcing the festival dates for Washington DC.

Taking place June 19 - 20 2027 at the Festival Grounds at RFK Campus, just east of RFK Stadium, the event will bring Vans Warped Tour back to the heart of the nation's capital, with easy access to vibrant neighborhoods including Capitol Hill, Eastern Market, and the Anacostia River waterfront. For just $5 down to secure your spot, tickets will be available this Friday, June 19 at 12p ET.

The announcement follows growing excitement surrounding Vans Warped Tour's return this past weekend, which featured a diverse lineup spanning generations of alternative music, genre-defining favorites such as Jimmy Eat World and Dance Gavin Dance, joined by rock mainstays Third Eye Blind, New Found Glory, and Glassjaw, alongside emerging artists that included The Paradox and People R Ugly, continuing the festival's tradition of showcasing both established acts and the next wave of talent.

On returning to DC in 2027, Vans Warped Tour founder Kevin Lyman adds "It's a pleasure to be back in Washington, D.C., bringing Vans Warped Tour back to the city. D.C. has always had an incredible music culture, and we're thrilled to welcome fans from across the region for a weekend packed with energy, discovery, and unforgettable performances."

In partnership with Insomniac, the two-day festival will feature over 100 artists spanning rock, pop punk, alternative, emo, hip-hop, ska and beyond, alongside appearances from world-class skateboarders and elite action-sports athletes. This latest iteration builds on Vans Warped Tour's legacy while embracing a broader, more global future for one of music and skate culture's most enduring live platforms.

In addition to Washington DC, Vans Warped Tour expanded its footprint and cultural impact in 2026 with two-day festivals in Long Beach, CA, and Orlando, FL, including the launch of two all-new international editions in Montreal, Canada and Mexico City, Mexico, marking a powerful global expansion.

Vans Warped Tour built a singular legacy as the definitive summer festival for rock and alternative music fans, shaping generations of artists and audiences alike. Founded in 1995, Vans Warped Tour was never just a concert series; it was a proving ground, cultural crossroads, and community-driven platform where established acts shared stages with emerging talent, often at pivotal moments in their careers.

Throughout the years, Vans Warped Tour helped introduce and elevate artists who would go on to define modern music, with past performers including Blink-182, No Doubt, Sublime, Beck, Katy Perry, NOFX, Limp Bizkit, Black Eyed Peas, Green Day, Eminem, Yellowcard, Bad Religion, and countless others.

What set Vans Warped Tour apart was its accessibility and ethos. Affordable tickets, all-day festivals, genre-fluid lineups, and an environment where fans could discover new artists, connect directly with performers, and experience music alongside skate culture, activism, and community engagement. That spirit of openness and discovery became central to Vans Warped Tour's identity, cementing its place as one of the most influential live music platforms in modern music history. Vans Warped Tour remains committed to accessible pricing, with weekend passes that start at an all-inclusive price of $149.98 (processing fees included) and are currently available for purchase at here.

Related Stories

Hoobastank Debut First New Song In Nearly A Decade At Vans Warped Tour DC

Official Vans Warped Tour Program Returning This Summer

Skate Legends Set For The Vert Ramp On Vans Warped Tour

Underoath Launching The Van Tour to Vans Warped Tour

News > Warped Tour