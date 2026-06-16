Welcome To Rockville 2027 Announced

(AM Media) Danny Wimmer Presents has announced the 2027 dates for the 16th year of Welcome To Rockville. Florida's Largest Rock, Metal & Punk Festival returns to Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida May 6-9, 2027.

Welcome To Rockville 4-Day General Admission, VIP and Daytona Owners Club passes, as well as 4-Day Camping and 4-Day Parking Passes go on sale Monday, June 22 at 10:00 AM ET. Fans are encouraged to visit the festival website to sign up for the subscriber presale beginning Friday, June 19 at 10:00 AM ET, and Jampack hotel packages are available NOW.

Fans can secure their spot for as little as $1 down, with flexible layaway options available. DWP has again partnered with GOVX to offer specially priced Welcome To Rockville passes to military, nurses, firefighters, and police personnel. Service fees on all pass purchases include a charity fee for the DWP Foundation, which gives back to local and national charities throughout the year.

In 2026, Welcome To Rockville celebrated its 15th anniversary with 210,000 music fans from all 50 states and 30 countries, as well as more than 160 bands on 5 stages at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. The festival featured performances from Foo Fighters, My Chemical Romance, Guns N' Roses and Bring Me The Horizon, plus TURNSTILE, Five Finger Death Punch, The Offspring, Breaking Benjamin, A Day To Remember, Godsmack, Staind, Parkway Drive, Lamb of God, Yellowcard and many more.

Welcome To Rockville 2026 also received widespread media acclaim. Here's a sample:

"The 2026 Welcome to Rockville festival is in the books, leaving music lovers with plenty of memorable moments. Over the four-day music weekend, we saw song debuts, first-time performances, tributes to legends, new band member debuts, old band member reunions and quite a bit more." - Loudwire

"A four-night music festival that rivals the biggest rock-metal events in North America...the heavy metal heaven is finally here." - Daytona Beach News-Journal

"Welcome To Rockville hits different. With 210,000 fans and a host of the biggest bands in heavy music descending onto the massive Daytona International Speedway...it's sort of like a hard-rocking Florida theme park." - Kerrang!

"What Danny Wimmer is able to craft is nothing short of astounding...The festival brought the community of rock together in such a special and memorable way. Every set we saw felt more compelling than the last. The people running the festival put a lot of care into making sure every single fan has the best weekend of their life. It's more than your usual four days of rock music. It's the event of the summer." - The Aquarian

Originally launched in Jacksonville, Florida in 2011, Welcome To Rockville found its permanent home at Daytona International Speedway in 2021. Since then, the festival has established itself as The World Center of Rock, welcoming record-breaking crowds and cementing itself as a flagship event on the global festival calendar. Each year, Rockville generates over $80 million in economic impact through tourism, hospitality, and local business engagement-making it not only a cultural powerhouse but also a major driver of regional growth.

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