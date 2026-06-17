Arthur Brown Reveals 'Nature' Video

(SPKR) Iconic British blues rocker Arthur Brown has revealed the title track of his forthcoming new full-length "Nature", which has been created in collaboration with Dan Smith.
'Nature' is presented in the shape of a beautiful music video that has been pro-shot live at his flamboyant shows during Arthur Brown's recent touring across Europe.
Brown had this to say about the new track, "This is a time of confusion and choice", the legendary rock musician muses. "Deep inside us is a consciousness, which is the basis of everything. Can we find a way to know ourselves as being it?
"At the moment all our social structures, our laws, education system, everything in our culture are no longer using the parts of our brain that can care for the world in its totality.
"From this comes our discomfort in our living. All our problems arise from this dualistic world image. We need to find a way to stand before this 'consciousness' and drop all our current 'answers'."
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