Descendents' 'All' And 'Liveage!' Set For Special Reissues

(Earshot) Org Music continues its acclaimed and comprehensive Descendents reissue campaign with new editions of the band's landmark 1987 studio album ALL and essential live album Liveage!, available August 14 on vinyl, CD, and cassette.

As the latest releases in the ongoing archival series, ALL and Liveage! document a pivotal chapter in the history of one of punk rock's most influential and enduring bands. Originally released in 1987, the albums captured Descendents at a moment of transition, creativity, and reinvention, introducing a lineup and philosophy that would shape the band's future for decades to come.

Featuring classics including "Coolidge," "Clean Sheets," "Cameage," and "Pep Talk," ALL marked the final studio album of Descendents' original run and introduced the philosophical concept of "ALL" that would become central to the band's identity. The album also marked the first appearance of the lineup of Milo Aukerman, Stephen Egerton, Karl Alvarez, and Bill Stevenson, the quartet that would remain the foundation of Descendents for the next four decades.

Expanding the band's melodic sensibilities and technical musicianship while retaining the urgency, humor, and relatability that defined their earlier work, ALL remains one of the most important and influential albums in the Descendents catalog. This newly expanded edition includes the bonus tracks "Jealous of the World" and "Uranus," available on vinyl for the first time.

Recorded during the tour supporting ALL, Liveage! captures Descendents at full speed before their initial hiatus, delivering fan favorites including "Myage," "Bikeage," "Suburban Home," and "Hope" with the energy and intensity that made the band's live performances legendary. Described by Maximum Rocknroll as "an extremely tight 'best of' set," the album serves as both a companion piece to ALL and a snapshot of a band operating at the peak of its powers.

Like previous studio album reissues in the series, ALL will also receive a special "Punk Note" edition, featuring alternate artwork by John Yates inspired by the iconic Blue Note Records album covers and newly commissioned liner notes by BrooklynVegan editor Andrew Sacher. The "Punk Note "edition will be widely available on black vinyl, while a limited blue vinyl variant will be available exclusively through Org Music.

Both albums will be available on standard black vinyl, color vinyl, CD, and cassette, with additional exclusive variants available through Org Music, Descendents, Zia Records, BrooklynVegan, and Tapehead City.

Since launching in 2025, Org Music's Descendents reissue campaign has brought a series of essential releases back into print across carefully curated vinyl, CD, and cassette editions, giving longtime fans an opportunity to revisit these landmark recordings while introducing a new generation of listeners to one of punk rock's most influential bands.

ALL and Liveage! will be available everywhere on August 14. Pre-orders are available now here

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