Insomnium Preview New Album With 'Shadowlife' Video

(AS PR) "Shadowlife" marks the compelling first glimpse of Finnish melodic death metal visionaries Insomnium's forthcoming album, out in October. Refusing to dwell in familiar territory or rely on well-worn formulas, the band continues to push its sound into new emotional and sonic dimensions - expanding its palette while remaining unmistakably true to its essence.

On "Shadowlife," crushing weight meets delicate vulnerability, and darkness and light are woven together in a seamless interplay - a concept brought to life through the visionary artistry of Travis Smith.

Vocalist/bassit Niilo Sevänen says "As a story, 'Shadowlife' can be seen as a thematic gateway to the entire record - an elegy not only for a lost beloved, but also for the fading belief that anything beautiful can remain untouched by time. It is a realization that love, youth, summer, and warmth cannot be preserved forever. Thus, we are left suspended between longing and acceptance, lingering in the liminal spaces of sleep, shadow, and night."

Guitarist and clean vocalist Markus Vanhala adds, "'Shadowlife' opens the dreamy next chapter of Insomnium with a certain self-aware catchiness. I set out to write an obvious hit - perhaps even a so-called 'banger' - to kick things off, but don't worry: The deeper cuts will follow. Album No. 10 is truly a defining milestone for us, so we wanted to honor our history while also introducing some new nuances. Living on the edge."

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