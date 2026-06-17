ONE OK ROCK Frontman Throws First Pitch at LA Dodgers Game

(hi! hello! PR) ONE OK ROCK frontman Taka threw out the ceremonial first pitch at last night's Los Angeles Dodgers game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Dodger Stadium, pitching to Japanese MLB star Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Guitarist Toru was also in attendance for the appearance celebrating the global impact of Japanese music and sports culture.
The appearance comes as the international rock titans prepare to announce a special release this fall celebrating a career spanning 20 years, billions of streams and a devoted fanbase across the world.
The upcoming release arrives on the back of another massive chapter for the band. ONE OK ROCK recently released their live concert film Live From DETOX JAPAN TOUR 2025 along with a 6-track EP featuring explosive live versions of songs showcased in the film. Recorded at their career-defining hometown show at Japan's iconic Nissan Stadium in front of 70,000 fans, the film and its accompanying Live EP celebrated the one year anniversary of the band's 11th studio album, DETOX. Upon release, the album earned global acclaim from critics and fans alike for its bold sonic evolution, blending massive, anthemic hooks with raw lyricism and genre-defying sound.
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