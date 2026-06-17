Poppy Is 'Dying To Forget' With New Video

(The Oriel Company) 2x GRAMMY-nominated singer, songwriter, and subversive performance artist, Poppy, shares a music video for her song "Dying To Forget." It was directed by Orie McGuiness, who also collaborated with Poppy on her videos for "Guardian," "Bruised Sky," and "Time Will Tell" from her latest album, Empty Hands.

The "Dying To Forget" video opens to Poppy and her band set against a dark industrial backdrop; a narrow corridor is filled with spectators that thrash to the music as Poppy delivers some of her heaviest-hitting lines from Empty Hands. Real fans were brought in as extras for the production and their energy in the crowd is palpable. The video also features Isaac Hale of Knocked Loose and Stephen Harrison of House of Protection, who are both credited writers on the song.

The music video follows Poppy's highly anticipated seventh studio album, Empty Hands, which draws from eclectic influences, with industrial elements, pop sensibilities, and moments that call back to Poppy's surrealist roots with her signature uncanny voice. Pitchfork notably said of the project: "The versatile metalcore singer amplifies all her strengths on her seventh album-it's heavier, savvier, and quirkier than ever."

In celebration of Empty Hands, Poppy took the album on the road for her Constantly Nowhere Tour to Australia and Europe. She soon begins the North America leg, joined by French metalcore group, Landmvrks, and post-hardcore band Thousand Below as support.

North American Tour Dates:

7/7/26 Washington, DC Echostage

7/9/26 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore Philadelphia

7/10/26 New York, NY The Rooftop at Pier 17

7/11/26 Boston, MA Roadrunner

7/13/26 Montreal, Quebec MTELUS

7/15/26 Toronto, ON HISTORY

7/17/26 Grand Rapids, MI Belknap Park #

7/18/26 Mansfield, OH Ohio State Reformatory*

7/19/26 Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit

7/21/26 Milwaukee, WI The Rave/Eagles Club

7/22/26 Minneapolis, MN The Fillmore Minneapolis

7/24/26 Chicago, IL Riviera Theatre

7/25/26 St. Louis, MO The Pageant

7/27/26 Omaha, NE The Admiral

7/29/26 Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium

7/31/26 Salt Lake City, UT The Union Event Center

8/2/26 Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre

8/3/26 Portland, OR Roseland Theater

8/5/26 Oakland, CA Fox Theater

8/7/26 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium

8/8/26 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren

8/9/26 Albuquerque, NM Revel Entertainment Center

8/11/26 Austin, TX Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

8/12/26 Dallas, TX House of Blues

8/13/26 Houston, TX House of Blues

8/15/26 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live Orlando

8/16/26 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle

8/18/26 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore Charlotte

8/19/26 Nashville, TN Marathon Music Works

9/5/26 Rio De Janeiro, BR Parque Olímpico !

9/8/26 Leeds, UK First Direct Bank Arena ^

9/10/26 Manchester, UK Co-op Live ^

9/11/26 Birmingham, UK Utilita Arena Birmingham ^

9/13/26 London, UK The O2 ^

9/16/26 Bruxelles, BE Forest National ^

9/17/26 Paris, France Accor Arena ^

9/19/26 Frankfurt Am Main, DE Congress Center Messe Frankfurt ^

9/20/26 Dortmund, DE Westfalenhalle ^

9/22/26 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome ^

9/23/26 Hamburg, DE Barclays Arena ^

9/25/26 Berlin, DE Velodrom ^

9/26/26 Munchen, DE Olympiahalle ^

9/28/26 Casalecchio Di Reno, IT Unipol Arena ^

9/29/26 Zurich, CH Hallenstadion ^

10/1/26 Badalona, ES Olimpic Arena Badalona ^

10/2/26 Madrid, ES Palacio Vistalegre ^

10/4/26 Lisboa, PT MEO Arena ^

10/28/26 Kuala Lumpur, MY National Hockey Stadium ^

12/5/26 Mexico City, MX Estadio Fray Nano ~

~ = Knotfest Mexico 2026

^ = Evanescence Tour

! = Rock in Rio 2026

# = Upheaval Festival

* = Inkarceration Festival

Related Stories

Poppy Announces Constantly Nowhere North American Tour

Poppy Marks Album Release With 'Time Will Tell' Video

Poppy Unleashes 'Guardian' Visualizer

Poppy Announces New Album With 'Bruised Sky' Video

News > Poppy