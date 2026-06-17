Riot Fest 2026 By-Day Lineups Revealed

(WP) Riot Fest has unveiled the official by-day lineups for its 2026 return to Douglass Park, taking place September 18 - 20. This year's festival brings together over 100 artists spanning generations, with daily headliners including Twenty One Pilots (Friday), Tool (Saturday), and Pierce The Veil and Alanis Morissette (Sunday).

Fresh off its landmark 20th anniversary, Riot Fest continues to celebrate both legacy and evolution, pairing genre-defining icons with the next wave of artists pushing music forward. The 2026 lineup features Morrissey, Iggy Pop, Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Pixies, Rise Against, Alkaline Trio, The All-American Rejects, Nas, Patti Smith & Her Band, Social Distortion, Bad Religion, Sex Pistols, Bright Eyes, Taking Back Sunday, The Beths, Santigold, Gogol Bordello, Public Image Ltd., and many more.

Single-day and two-day tickets will go on sale Thursday, June 18 at 10:00 AM CT, with prices starting at $99.98 plus fees. Fans can sign up for SMS alerts to receive early access to tickets ahead of the public on-sale by texting "hey" to 312-878-6767. Payment plans are available across all ticket tiers, including GA, VIP, Deluxe, and Deluxe+, with premium options offering expedited entry, dedicated viewing areas, shaded lounges, upgraded amenities, and enhanced hospitality experiences.

Beyond the music, Riot Fest is known for its immersive festival atmosphere, featuring a full-scale carnival with rides, games, and a wide range of food and drink offerings. Following his fan-favorite remote appearance in 2025, Chicago weather legend Tom Skilling will join the festivities in person this year, delivering live forecasts from the festival grounds.

FRIDAY: Twenty One Pilots, Iggy Pop, Rise Against, Pixies, Alkaline Trio, The All-American Rejects, Sex Pistols, Santigold, Motion City Soundtrack, Joey Valence & Brae, Bayside, Tricky, 3OH!3, GWAR, Slick Rick, Guttermouth, Fleshwater, The Paradox, Bratmobile, Mariachi El Bronx, Violet Grohl, Foxy Shazam, DeathbyRomy, División Minúscula, Radio Free Alice, Glixen, JMSN, The Callous Daoboys, Worry Club, Teen Mortgage, Slothrust, Soul Glo, Cardinals, Greet Death, Panic Shack, Almost There But Not Really

SATURDAY: Tool, Morrisey, Social Distortion, NAS, Bad Religion, Sugar, Bright Eyes, Angine De Poitrine, Descendents, Gogol Bordello, Public Image LTD, PUP, Thrice, Less Than Jake, Brian Fallon & The Painkillers, The Suicide Machines, Afroman, Destroy Boys, The Chats, Yard Act, Chat Pile, VANA, Strike Anywhere, Show Me The Body, Hot Rod Circut, Melt-Banana, Frankie & The Witch Fingers, Burning Airlines, Gurriers, Kiwi Jr., Nobro, Whispers, ASAVA, Aim High

SUNDAY: Pierce The Veil, Alanis Morissette, Elvis Costello & The Imposters, The Format, Patti Smith and Her Band, Twin Peaks, Taking Back Sunday, Insane Clown Posse, Pennywise, The Beths, Mom Jeans, Cartel, Bowling For Soup, This Is Lorelei, Sincere Engineer, Jejune, Arm's Length, Saturdays At Your Place, Good Riddance, Haywire, Dead To Me, The Flatliners, Murphy's Law, Pretty Girls Make Graves, Daisy Grenade, Holding Absence, Algernon Cadwallader, Ben Quad, Remember Sports, Macseal, Stomach Book, The Iron Roses

Related Stories

Public Image Ltd To Rock Riot Fest As Part Of North American Tour

Tool, Twenty One Pilots, Pierce the Veil, Alanis Morissette Lead Riot Fest Lineup

Riot Fest Gets Into The Holiday Spirit With New Merch And The Early Turkey Ticket Pre-Sale

Naked Raygun, Alkaline Trio, and Screeching Weasel Lead Riot Fest's 20th Anniversary Shows

News > Riot Fest