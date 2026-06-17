Roger Daltrey Receives ASCAP Honor And Adds Dates To A Great Night Out Tour

(Firefly Media) Rock legend Sir Roger Daltrey has confirmed a dynamic line-up of special guests set to join him on the much-anticipated solo trek dubbed - A Great Night Out. Artists include Dan Bern, Jeffrey Gaines, Amy Helm, and Leslie Mendelson will appear on various shows (see schedule below.)

The tour will kick off August 23rd at the Mesa Arts Center in Mesa, AZ, and run through early October, including a rare Daltrey performance at New York City's The Town Hall on September 27th and wrapping up with two additional shows in Brookville, NY at the Tiles Center on October 2nd and Shelbyville, DE at the Freeman Arts Center on October 3rd.

On Tuesday, June 16 in London, ASCAP, the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers, celebrated the achievements of its UK songwriters and composers, recognizing the creators behind some of the year's biggest global hits across music, film and television, while also honoring rock icon Sir Roger Daltrey with the ASCAP Founders Award, acclaimed actor, DJ and rapper Sir Idris Elba with the ASCAP Creative Voice Award and British R&B trio FLO with the ASCAP Vanguard Award.

One of rock's preeminent vocalists, Daltrey, solo artist and lead singer of The Who, was presented with the ASCAP Founders Award for his legendary career. The award is annually bestowed upon ASCAP creators who have made pioneering contributions to music by inspiring and influencing their fellow music creators with a unique style of creative genius that will enrich generations to come. Previous recipients include Sir Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Carly Simon, Billy Joel, Jeff Lynne, Diane Warren, Quincy Jones and more.

For the tour, the recently knighted rock stalwart will be backed by the same musical lineup he performed with on his 2024 tour, featuring a hand-picked ensemble of musicians. Simon Townshend - guitar, Billy Nicholls - mandolin, Jody Linscott - percussion, Doug Boyle - guitar, John Hogg - Bass, Katie Jacoby - violin, Steve Weston - harmonica, Geraint Watkins - keyboards/accordion, Scott Devours - Drums.

The 2026 dates will spotlight Daltrey's unmistakable voice and deep catalog, blending iconic selections from his remarkable solo material, reimagined cover songs and Who rarities. Daltrey will be building on the momentum of his 2024 performances, which were widely celebrated for their acoustic intimacy, storytelling, and enduring vocal presence, with Daltrey also offering up renditions of songs seldom performed live by The Who or Daltrey.

The 2024 tour drew raves, with USA Today commenting, "Put Roger Daltrey on a stage and he's going to rock" and Forbes calling attention to the casual interplay of songs and stories delivered by a relaxed and funny Daltrey - "witty, charming, and engaging. An absolute masterclass...'' The upcoming shows promise another fresh, revealing glimpse of the charismatic singer, with more banter and straight-shooting rapport as he continues to reign as one of rock's most commanding live performers.

Daltrey comments, "Well it's one more for the road. After finishing The Who's final tour of the US, it's time for me as a solo artist to possibly do the same. After touring solo with different bands of musicians for the last 17 years, a less grueling life becomes more attractive, I'll see. With my present line up of nine musicians, I have this opportunity to see your beautiful country and enjoy the hospitality you have shown me over so many years. I'll be off the backing tracks and always searching for different soundscapes to present the songs. It's a lot of fun and gives me the chance to have a Great Night Out."

Daltrey was honored with a knighthood, by The Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle, this past December for his contribution to charity and music. Daltrey launched and curated the Teenage Cancer Trust concerts initiative at the Royal Albert Hall which has raised millions for the charity over the past 25 years.

TOUR DATES

=with DAN BERN

+with JEFFREY GAINES

#with AMY HELM

%with LESLIE MENDELSON

Aug 23 / Mesa Arts Center / Mesa, AZ =

Aug 24 / Yaamava' Theater / Highland, CA =

Aug 26 / Encore Theater / Las Vegas, NV +

Aug 28 / Encore Theater / Las Vegas, NV +

Aug 29 / Encore Theater / Las Vegas, NV +

Sept 1 / Lobero Theatre/ Santa Barbara, CA^ #

Sept 2 / The Mountain Winery / Saratoga, CA #

Sept 4 / Luther Burbank Center for the Arts / Santa Rosa, CA^ #

Sept 5 / Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort / Reno, NV #

Sept 9 / Ryman Auditorium / Nashville, TN %

Sept 11 / Four Winds Casino / New Buffalo, MI +

Sept 12 / New Lenox Performing Arts Pavillion / New Lenox, IL +

Sept 15 / The Riverside Theater / Milwaukee, WI +

Sept 17 / Artpark / Lewiston, NY #

Sept 20 / The Big E (outdoor) / Springfield, MA #

Sept 22 / The Capitol Theatre / Port Chester, NY #

Sept 24 / The Theater at MGM National Harbor / Washington, DC #

Sept 25 / Parx Xcite Center / Bensalem, PA #

Sept 27 / The Town Hall / New York, NY %

Sept 29 / Chevalier Theatre / Medford, MA #

Oct 2 / Tiles Center /Brookville, Long Island, NY #

Oct 3 / Freeman Arts Center / Shelbyville, DE #

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