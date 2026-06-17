Semisonic Release First New Single in 3 Years 'Don't Give Up Yet'

(MPG) GRAMMY-nominated trio Semisonic return with "Don't Give Up Yet," their first new single release following their critically-acclaimed 2023 LP Little Bit of Sun, which marked their first studio album in more than 20 years.

The song is the first in a series of singles the band will be releasing over the next year. "Don't Give Up Yet" is a deeply personal message of hope that Dan Wilson began writing for a friend in crisis that expanded into a universal reminder to hold onto hope and remember the fight is far from over.

About the song, Dan Wilson explains, "I started writing 'Don't Give Up Yet' for a friend of mine who was going through a terrible chapter. I wanted to tell him he still had time and there still was hope. When I got to the second verse, I realized the song was about something else, too - the fight against the dark philosophy that has stormed our country, our institutions, our freedom, our peace. That's when the line 'A king on a throne, Tyrannicus Rex,' suddenly arrived and my band had a very different song on our hands.

My friends have asked me why it's 'Don't Give Up YET,' rather than simply 'Don't Give Up.' I tell them that the 'yet' means this: 'Keep trying - don't lose heart - you're so close! Keep your hopes alive, because you're going to make things better in the end. As they say in baseball, it's not over yet. So don't give up yet.' My wish is that someone who hears the song will take heart and remember that there is still time and that if they keep trying, they're going to change the world."

Last night, Semisonic performed at the Varsity Theatre in their hometown of Minneapolis, MN to kick off the Minnesota Yacht Club festival. This Sunday, June 19, the band will perform at the festival alongside The Strokes, Cage The Elephant, Atmosphere and more.

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