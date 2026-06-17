Trashcan Sinatras Release 'Games For The ZX Spectrum' Visualizer

(PC) Approaching the release of their first album in ten years, Trashcan Sinatras unveil another glimpse of the treasures waiting in store on their playful and introspective, seventh long-player, Ever The Optimist, with their new single, Games For The ZX Spectrum - OUT NOW.
With an existing trail of six albums rich in character, humanity and sharp observational songwriting, the all-original line-up of the cherished maestros of chiming melody dial up expectations with another display of pinpoint lyricism and poignant, upbeat pop.
Games For The ZX Spectrum is the latest single to reconfirm the qualities that have made Trashcan Sinatras enduring favourites across their four, eventful decades together. Carried by a languid acoustic summertime strum, gently swaying rhythm and an instantly memorable call-and-response vocal refrain, the song combines the unhurried ease that experience brings with the same attention to detail that the young, hungry Trashcans brought to the table when they formed in 1986.
Written towards the very end of the album sessions - "contrary to appearances, we move pretty fast," jokes songwriter and singer, Francis Reader - the song takes its unusual title from the small but dedicated community of enthusiasts who continue to create games for the long-obsolete ZX Spectrum computer games system. Looking towards those committed retro developers, Trashcan Sinatras recognised something of themselves: artists continuing to follow their creative instincts regardless of changing fashions, commercial expectations or the passing of time.
Beneath its bright melodic exterior, Games For The ZX Spectrum drifts on a tide of acute self-awareness, balancing warmth, wit and quiet reflection with the natural ease that Trashcan Sinatras have espoused for the last four decades. Celebrating perseverance, creativity and the rewards of remaining true to one's craft, the song stands as another reminder of why the band's distinctive music continues to resonate.
Trashcan Sinatras Duet With Camera Obscura's Tracyanne Campbell To Launch Seventh Album
Rush Thank Fans Following Fifty Something Tour Launch- Poppy Is 'Dying To Forget' With New Video- Semisonic Release First New Single in 3 Years- more
Hear NEEDTOBREATHE's New Song 'Last Drunk'+ Hear Previously Unreleased Charlie Daniels Band Recording 'My Home' Telluride Bluegrass Livestream- more
Harry Styles Joins Forces With Jules Buckley Orchestra And House Gospel Choir- Justin Tranter Premieres new Unfamous Podcast Episode With Katy Perry- more
Cruise News: Justin Hayward, Rick Springfield and Asia Will Headline On the Blue Cruise 2027
Live: Lynch Mob and Enuff Z'nuff Rock Arcada Theatre
Late Spring Gift Guide: Go Ahead, Treat Yourself!
Rush Thank Fans Following Fifty Something Tour Launch
Semisonic Release First New Single in 3 Years 'Don't Give Up Yet'
Watch Motionless In White's Video For 'R.I.P.' (Feat. Skylar Grey)
Wednesday 13 Unleash Live Video For 'Look What The Bats Dragged In'
Metallica Share 'The Shortest Straw' From Second Show In Frankfurt
Poppy Is 'Dying To Forget' With New Video
Ross Valory Expands 'All Of The Above' For Special Reissues
ONE OK ROCK Frontman Throws First Pitch at LA Dodgers Game