Trashcan Sinatras Release 'Games For The ZX Spectrum' Visualizer

(PC) Approaching the release of their first album in ten years, Trashcan Sinatras unveil another glimpse of the treasures waiting in store on their playful and introspective, seventh long-player, Ever The Optimist, with their new single, Games For The ZX Spectrum - OUT NOW.

With an existing trail of six albums rich in character, humanity and sharp observational songwriting, the all-original line-up of the cherished maestros of chiming melody dial up expectations with another display of pinpoint lyricism and poignant, upbeat pop.

Games For The ZX Spectrum is the latest single to reconfirm the qualities that have made Trashcan Sinatras enduring favourites across their four, eventful decades together. Carried by a languid acoustic summertime strum, gently swaying rhythm and an instantly memorable call-and-response vocal refrain, the song combines the unhurried ease that experience brings with the same attention to detail that the young, hungry Trashcans brought to the table when they formed in 1986.

Written towards the very end of the album sessions - "contrary to appearances, we move pretty fast," jokes songwriter and singer, Francis Reader - the song takes its unusual title from the small but dedicated community of enthusiasts who continue to create games for the long-obsolete ZX Spectrum computer games system. Looking towards those committed retro developers, Trashcan Sinatras recognised something of themselves: artists continuing to follow their creative instincts regardless of changing fashions, commercial expectations or the passing of time.

Beneath its bright melodic exterior, Games For The ZX Spectrum drifts on a tide of acute self-awareness, balancing warmth, wit and quiet reflection with the natural ease that Trashcan Sinatras have espoused for the last four decades. Celebrating perseverance, creativity and the rewards of remaining true to one's craft, the song stands as another reminder of why the band's distinctive music continues to resonate.

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