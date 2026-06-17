Watch Motionless In White's Video For 'R.I.P.' (Feat. Skylar Grey)

(Atom Splitter) Motionless In White will release their new album DECADES July 17 via Roadrunner Records. Today, the band shares thew new song "R.I.P." (Feat. Skylar Grey). The video was directed by Jensen Noen, who also lensed the "Werewolf" and "Sign Of Life" videos.

The track evokes the power of a lover's lament inscribed on a headstone. Piano twinkles through the haze of funereal synths, where the dual male-femal vocals entwine on an epic chorus boosted by soaring harmonies. It's everything you want, love, and expect from Motioneless In White.

"Skylar's voice brought it to another level that I never could have achieved on my own," says singer Chris Motionless. "I really love the lyrics for this song. Even though I wrote it through a romantic lens, I love that it can be applied to any moment in your life when you've had a falling out with someone you deeply care about, whether that's a best friend, family member, or romantic partner."

He continues, "The song really hones in on the deafening silence that follows after you've said hurtful things to one another that you wish you could take back. It's meant to capture the tension that exists in that quiet space of separation. You want to apologize and make things right, but you don't know how. You want to tell them you love them more than anything and can't live without them, but there's a lot of pain on both sides that has to be confronted first. All the while, you're left with the crippling uncertainty of whether the relationship can ever recover and move forward, or if it's destined to be laid to rest and gone forever."

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