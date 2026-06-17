Wednesday 13 Unleash Live Video For 'Look What The Bats Dragged In'

(Atom Splitter) Wednesday 13 gives us the first taste of his forthcoming triumphant live album, Un-Alive from Pol'and'Rock 2025 out September 25 via Napalm Records.

Kicking things off with a particularly raucous live rendition of the Transylvania 90210 classic, "Look What The Bats Dragged In," they sound as incendiary as ever. The roaring crowds are inescapable, as Weds and co. barrel through this high octane ripper with devilish delight.

WEDNESDAY comments "Look What The Bats Dragged In": "Oh my God, look at what the bats dragged in. There's no better way to start a Wednesday 13 show than with this graveyard banger. The Poison parody title is still admired to this day.

"'Look What The Bats Dragged In' was the first track from the first WEDNESDAY 13 album, it's fast, furious, and never fails to get the audience in a frenzy. This track sets the pace for the whole live album."

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