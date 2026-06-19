Almost Monday Announce New Album 'Thank God It's Almost Monday'

(Hollywood Records) almost monday announce their sophomore album THANK GOD IT'S ALMOST MONDAY, arriving September 9, marking a new chapter for the band both sonically and creatively.

If their 2024 debut album DIVE captured the spirit of youth and carefree connection, THANK GOD IT'S ALMOST MONDAY marks a clear evolution in both perspective and scope. The album reflects a coming-of-age moment for the band, shifting focus toward the small, defining experiences that shape personal growth while taking a broader view of how far they've come.

"'THANK GOD IT'S ALMOST MONDAY' is our second studio album. We made this during the best and worst year of our lives. It's the result of an honest life lived; the highs, the lows, the pain, and the joys are all there on this record," the band shares.

Sonically, the project sees almost monday expanding on their sun-soaked blend of alt-pop and indie rock, pairing bright, rhythmic production with sharper, more introspective songwriting. Written after a period of constant touring and life on the road, the album reflects what the band describes as both the best and hardest year of their lives, balancing career highs with more personal challenges. The record pulls from those experiences, with themes of growth, distance, and self-reflection surfacing naturally over time rather than through a premeditated concept. The result is a cohesive body of work that captures both momentum and reflection, holding space for both joy and grief without letting either define the narrative, while maintaining the band's signature energy and melodic immediacy.

The album's visual identity mirrors this shift in perspective, reflecting the tension between intimacy and expansiveness, and between where you've been and where you're headed. Single artwork focuses on macro, close-up imagery that highlights small, easily overlooked details, reinforcing the idea that seemingly minor moments can hold greater meaning. In contrast, the album cover pulls back into a wider frame, placing subjects within a more expansive landscape. Together, the visuals underscore the balance between intimate, day-to-day experiences and the broader sense of growth and possibility that defines the album.

The announcement follows the release of recent singles "skinny dip" and "no more regrets," offering an early look at the band's evolving sound.

almost monday are currently touring with Young the Giant and Cold War Kids across the U.S. The tour kicked off in Las Vegas and wraps on June 27th in Nashville.

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