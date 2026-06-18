Brian Fallon Announce Solo World Tour

(DawBell) On the heels of a sold-out hometown underplay at Asbury Park's Stone Pony and a fiery intimate performance in Nashville, today Brian Fallon has announced plans for an epic world tour.

Backed by his solo band, The Painkillers, the acclaimed singer, songwriter, and frontman of The Gaslight Anthem will rock North America, Europe, and the United Kingdom with dates beginning September 10 at Brooklyn, NY's Music Hall of Williamsburg and then traveling through mid-November, stopping off in London, Manchester and Glasgow. Pre-sales get underway Tuesday, June 23. General on-sales begin Friday, June 26.

The upcoming live run celebrates the arrival of Fallon's eagerly awaited new album, Not Bad For New Jersey, due via his own Lesser Known Records at all DSPs and streaming services on Thursday, September 10; physical release follows on Friday, September 11. Pre-orders/pre-saves are available now. Fallon's first original solo LP in more than five years, Not Bad For New Jersey includes the new single, "Pearls," a heavy-hearted but ultimately triumphant track addressed to those born into privilege, available everywhere now.

"I've never been one to resent anybody for having certain advantages in life, and I don't think there's anything inherently pure in having to struggle," says Brian Fallon. "But I do think there's real value in overcoming the odds stacked against you, because getting to the point of feeling like you're actually worth something is one of the toughest mountains to climb."

Produced by longtime collaborator Butch Walker (Green Day, Jesse Malin, Taylor Swift) at Walker's studio just outside Nashville, Not Bad For New Jersey sees Fallon summoning up a frenetic collision of power pop and heartland rock, the perfect sonic counterpart to the hot-blooded sincerity that has driven his songwriting for close to three decades. The veteran rocker is joined by a number of very special guests, including The Killers' Brandon Flowers, Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen, avant-garde guitar legend Marc Ribot (Tom Waits, Elvis Costello, Marianne Faithfull), and GRAMMY Award-winning country luminary Lori McKenna. Tracked mostly live in a series of freewheeling sessions with Walker (who handled bass, piano, backing vocals, and more) and drummer Eric Slick (Dr. Dog, Robyn Hitchcock, Adrian Belew), songs like the quietly hypnotic "Love at the End of the World (feat. Brandon Flowers)" and the blistering punk of "Nobody Likes You in New York City" (a strangely tender serenade to Dee Dee Ramone, penned from the point of view of his ex-wife Vera Boldis) are fueled by the same rapturous abandon that has long animated Fallon's songcraft, indelibly shaped by an underdog's perspective and a lifelong devotion to following true feeling wherever it leads, even when the outcome is uncertain.

"From the beginning I knew I had to fully lean into the passion and lunacy of all these songs I felt inspired by - there wasn't much room for subtlety," says Fallon, citing Bryan Adams' "Run to You" and The Police's "Every Breath You Take" as key touchstones. "There was so much childlike joy in writing and recording all these songs. The whole album came together so naturally, with a level of creative fulfillment I hadn't experienced in a very long time."

Further highlights from the new album include "Not Bad for New Jersey" and "Better Before," both available everywhere now. "Better Before" - co-written with his close friend, Juno Award-winning singer-songwriter Donovan Woods - relates a tortured portrait of unraveling romance, while "Not Bad for New Jersey" serves as a gloriously ragged homage to Fallon's beloved home state and all the grit it instilled in him.

"'Not Bad for New Jersey' is my way of celebrating what I do and where I'm from," says Brian Fallon. "I wrote that song looking back on my life the way you do after almost ending up in a crash - like, 'How did I make it through that?' I really could've busted myself open somewhere along the way, but somehow I'm still here and I'm still in one piece."

Brian Fallon & The Painkillers are currently marking the arrival of his new music with a special series of intimate live performances, including sold-out shows at West Hollywood, CA's historic Troubadour (June 20), and Chicago, IL's Reggies' Rock Club (June 22). Support on both dates comes from special guest Emily Wolfe. In addition, Fallon and his band will be among the star-studded lineup at the upcoming Riot Fest 2026, set for September 19 at Chicago, IL's Douglass Park.

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BRIAN FALLON & THE PAINKILLERS - LIVE 2026

JUNE

20 - West Hollywood, CA - Troubadour * (SOLD OUT)

22 - Chicago, IL - Reggies' Rock Club * (SOLD OUT)

SEPTEMBER

10 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

11 - Woodstock, NY - Levon Helm Studios

12 - Somerville, MA - Arts at the Armory

14 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

15 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre

18 - Detroit, MI - El Club

19 - Chicago, IL - Riot Fest 2026 †

20 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave Hall

22 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

24 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

26 - Portland, OR - The Get Down

27 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

29 - San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop

30 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post - Roseville

OCTOBER

1 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory Orange County

3 - San Diego, CA - Casbah

4 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

6 - Austin, TX - Mohawk (Outdoor Stage)

7 - Dallas, TX - Trees

9 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage (The Loft)

10 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

11 - Washington, DC - Black Cat

13 - Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live (Music Hall)

NOVEMBER

2 - Cologne, DE - Live Music Hall

3 - Munich, DE - Kesselhaus

4 - Berlin, DE - Astra Kulturhaus

6 - Hamburg, DE - Fabrik

7 - Antwerp, BE - Trix Club

8 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso

10 - London, UK - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

11 - Manchester, UK - Albert Hall

13 - Dublin, IE - Olympia Theatre

15 - Glasgow, UK - University of Glasgow (Queen Margaret Union)

* w/ Special Guest Emily Wolfe

† Festival Appearance

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