Epica Share Live Video 'Sirens - Of Blood And Water (Live at Ziggo Dome)' feat. Alissa White-Gluz, Elize Ryd & Charlotte Wessels

(Nuclear Blast) Having wrapped up their vast Arcane Dimensions Tour earlier this year, symphonic metal powerhouse EPICA have now unveiled a soul-stirring live version of their track 'Sirens - Of Blood And Water', featuring the formidable Alissa White-Gluz, Elize Ryd and Charlotte Wessels.
This spine-tingling version which was also captured on video, was recorded early this year at EPICA's biggest headline show to date - a sold-out night at Amsterdam's Ziggo Dome in front of 10,000 fans.
Watch EPICA Rock 'Cross The Divide'
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