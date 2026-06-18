Epica Share Live Video 'Sirens - Of Blood And Water (Live at Ziggo Dome)' feat. Alissa White-Gluz, Elize Ryd & Charlotte Wessels

(Nuclear Blast) Having wrapped up their vast Arcane Dimensions Tour earlier this year, symphonic metal powerhouse EPICA have now unveiled a soul-stirring live version of their track 'Sirens - Of Blood And Water', featuring the formidable Alissa White-Gluz, Elize Ryd and Charlotte Wessels.

This spine-tingling version which was also captured on video, was recorded early this year at EPICA's biggest headline show to date - a sold-out night at Amsterdam's Ziggo Dome in front of 10,000 fans.

Related Stories

Watch EPICA Rock 'Cross The Divide'

EPICA Release 'Avatar - The Final Incarnation' Video

EPICA Mark 'Aspiral' Release With 'Fight To Survive' Video

EPICA Reveal 'T.I.M.E' Video

News > Epica