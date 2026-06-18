Floyd Nation Streaming Their New Album 'Inner Light'

(Press Here) U.S.-based Pink Floyd tribute band Floyd Nation has released their debut album Inner Light. A bold, 8-track undertaking that pushes boundaries and viewpoints, Inner Light meticulously covers the entirety of Pink Floyd's Wish You Were Here before closing with a brand-new point of view, reimagining and furthering the album's narrative with carefully crafted original tracks while retaining a powerful reverence for the multi-million-selling masterwork.

"As lifelong fans of the music," says keyboardist Robert Harris, "we saw the 50th anniversary of Wish You Were Here as an opportunity to pay our deepest respect to the brilliance of Pink Floyd. Recording where they had done so 50 years earlier at Abbey Road Studios not only kept in line with our drive for authenticity, it inspired us to build upon and extend the themes within the original album."

Featuring new original tracks such as "Pale-Diamond Eyes," a song from Syd Barrett's point of view that explores losing touch with reality while longing for human connection, and "Shine Zero" which connects "Shine On You Crazy Diamond p9" with "p1" to create a continuous loop and serves as the entry point into the extended storyline of the original album, Inner Light speaks of loss and longing, but also the knowledge that, no matter how long the night feels, you can always find your way back. Its three original tracks weave beautifully with Wish You Were Here, an album that's both an ode to Syd Barrett and to his absence.

"One of my prime directives was to push the envelope and inject a little bit of ourselves," shares guitarist and vocalist Brendon McDonnell. "But it was also agreed at the onset of Floyd Nation that we had to learn the rules very much before we could break them."

Building upon the work of painstakingly recreating the Pink Floyd "feel," Inner Light was recorded at the iconic Abbey Road Studios in the same room where Pink Floyd recorded Wish You Were Here fifty years earlier. Marrying vintage musicality with modern technology while keeping the art, legacy, and spirit of the original album alive with unparalleled attention to detail, even using period-specific instruments similar to those used on the original recording, Inner Light features the recently released original single "Watching The Sunrise," the album's final track which transitions from waving goodbye to the "Crazy Diamond" to gathering together to watch a new beginning in an expression of hope for a better tomorrow. Much like the whole record, Floyd Nation's covers of "Have A Cigar" and "Welcome to the Machine," both released as preview singles, invite the listener inward, and reward patience and attention by delving into the quiet space where sound, memory, and identity meet.

"Our goal was to capture the feel and emotion of Pink Floyd's innovative spirit" adds vocalist and guitarist Will Kaiser. "We want to engage the listener and transport them on an epic journey immersed in an authentic reproduction of Pink Floyd's timeless sound."

Since forming in 2021, Floyd Nation has been proudly carrying the torch of Pink Floyd. Their 2025 Wish We Were There Tour! sold out key venues across North America while taking audiences on an immersive sonic and visual journey. Spending a full year working on their acclaimed live show to deliver an authentic Pink Floyd experience complete with a custom-designed laser and light show, Floyd Nation has made waves for pushing the envelope to inject a little bit of themselves into the music while laser-focused on preserving the vibe and integrity of Pink Floyd in everything they do. Upcoming gigs include headline stops across Florida with more tour dates to be revealed soon. Stream the new album here

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