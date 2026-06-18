Katatonia Celebrating 10th Annivesary Of 'Fall Of Hearts' With Special Release

(SSP) Katatonia have announce that they will be releasing a special tenth anniversary limited double vinyl pressing of their "Fall Of Hearts" album on August 7th on Peaceville.
Katatonia released their seismic opus, The Fall of Hearts, in 2016 to chart and media success; reaching #1 in the USA Heatseekers and #5 in the USA Hard Rock charts, #2 in Sweden's Hard Rock chart, #3 in Canada's Hard Rock chart, #4 in the UK's Rock and Metal chart, #6 in Finland, #11 in Germany and saw success in Australia with their first ever chart entry.
Katatonia had worked tirelessly touring the world since 2012's Dead End Kings, as well as expanding their fanbase through two albums on Kscope, Peaceville's sister label. 2013 saw the release of Dethroned and Uncrowned, which exploded the core of the songs on Dead End Kings creating new moods and textures. Both releases illustrated the band's journey toward The Fall of Hearts, which featured a more progressive sound, a sound which provoked The Guardian to refer to the band as "bridging of the gap between metal and modern prog."
Katatonia had worked tirelessly touring the world since 2012's Dead End Kings, as well as expanding their fanbase through two albums on Kscope, Peaceville's sister label. 2013 saw the release of Dethroned and Uncrowned, which exploded the core of the songs on Dead End Kings creating new moods and textures. Both releases illustrated the band's journey toward The Fall of Hearts, which featured a more progressive sound, a sound which provoked The Guardian to refer to the band as "bridging of the gap between metal and modern prog."
DISC 1
A.1 - Takeover [07:09]
A.2 - Serein [04:46]
A.3 - Old Heart Falls - [04:22]
B.1 - Decima [04:46]
B.2 - Sanction [05:07]
B.3 - Residual [06:54]
DISC 2
C.1 - Serac [07:25]
C.2 - Last Song Before The Fade [05:01]
C.3 - Shifts [04:54]
D.1 - The Night Subscriber [06:10]
D.2 - Pale Flag [04:23]
D.3 - Passer [06:25]
Bonus Tracks
D.4 - Sistere [04:11]
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