Ratt Celebrating 30th Anniversary Of 'Dancing Undercover' With Limited Edition Reissue

(Chipster) BMG, in partnership with Rhino Entertainment, announces the release of the 40th Anniversary of Ratt's third studio album, Dancing Undercover, in a limited edition zoetrope, to be released on July 31st 2026

This Limited Edition Gatefold LP features reimagined cover artwork, and a zoetrope vinyl with moving images of the iconic band's logo and the members themselves, all housed in an opaque bag.

"With "Dancing Undercover", mostly Robbin and I, wanted to get back to a place between the Ratt EP and "Cellar" records. The other guys might think differently and maybe the cracks were starting to happen, but all of us were all over the songs. I like the record, and for a minute or so Robbin and I accomplished what we wanted to as best we could. That was to make a tougher album. We were so committed to doing shows at that time. It was finding time off for writing and preproduction". SEPearcy, founder lead singer songwriter of RATT.

Formed in Los Angeles, RATT was featured as an unsigned act on Uncle Joe Benson's Local Licks Drive Time Show on KLOS-FM. This was their first time on radio and led to their signing to Atlantic Records.

RATT exploded on to the national scene in 1984 with the release of 'Out Of The Cellar.' Featuring an undeniable hook and legendary music video, lead single "Round And Round" hit #12 on the Billboard Hot 100, while 'Out Of The Cellar' reached #7 on the Billboard Top 200 and was certified triple platinum. Two more charting singles followed with "Back For More" and "Wanted Man". RATT started the tour as an opening act, but by the end of the tour had climbed to arena headliner.

RATT returned in 1985 with their 2nd full length album, 'Invasion Of Your Privacy.' Certified double platinum and also reaching #7 on the Billboard Top 200, 'Invasion of Your Privacy' also featured the classics "Lay It Down" (#40 Billboard Hot 100) and "You're In Love".

'Dancing Undercover' followed in 1986 as RATT toured North America with a brand new LA band called POISON as the opening act. The lead single "Dance" hit the Billboard Hot 100 and spawned another music video hit with "Slip Of The Lip", while "Body Talk" was featured in a key scene in the Eddie Murphy film, 'The Golden Child'. 'Dancing Undercover' became RATT's 3rd consecutive PLATINUM album and reached #26 on the Billboard Top 200.

Dancing Undercover features the classic line up of Stephen Pearcy (vocals), Warren DeMartini (guitars), Robbin Crosby (guitars), Juan Croucier (bass/vocals), and Bobby Blotzer (drums).

Tracklist

Side A

Dance (Pearcy/Crosby/DeMartini/Hill)

One Good Lover (Crosby/Pearcy)

Drive Me Crazy (Pearcy/Crosby/DeMartini/Blotzer)

Slip Of The Lip (DeMartini/Pearcy/Croucier)

Body Talk (DeMartini/Pearcy/Croucier)

Side B

Looking For Love (Crosby/Pearcy/Croucier)

7th Avenue (DeMartini/Pearcy/Croucier)

It Doesn't Matter (Croucier/Pearcy)

Take A Chance (DeMartini/Pearcy/Crosby/Croucier)

Enough Is Enough (DeMartini/Pearcy/Crosby/Croucier)

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