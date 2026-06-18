Sleep Theory Give NSYNC's 'Bye Bye Bye' A Rock Makeover

(ASPR) Rare is the band that can go No. 1 at Rock Radio and turn around and cover *NSYNC and make it their own. But Sleep Theory - vocalist Cullen Moore, guitarist Daniel Pruitt, bassist Paolo Vergara, and drummer Ben Pruitt - are hardly any other rock band!

With catalog streams at 875 million to date on the back of one album and one EP, Sleep Theory are here to stay... all the while crooning "Bye Bye Bye." The breakout four-piece has today dropped the video for its flawlessly executed cover of *NSYNC's beloved, '00s pop classic "Bye Bye Bye."

Sleep Theory's version is a fan favorite and a staple of the band's live set. Their re-imagining always has heads nodding and bodies dancing at their shows - ultimately, their take on "Bye Bye Bye" is a sharp showcase for a band with a knack for turning something instantly familiar into something fresh. It proves that big hooks and alt-rock muscle can and do coexist. Sleep Theory have continually defied the boundaries of rock and metal by incorporating R&B and pop chops into their original songs and with their choice of covers.

Sleep Theory are coming off their third No. 1 at Rock Radio, a Best New Rock Artist win at the iHeart Radio Awards, a sold-out debut European headline tour, and two sold-out North American headline runs after issuing their debut album, Afterglow, produced by David Cowell and mixed by Zakk Cervini (Bring Me The Horizon, Bad Omens, Architects), last spring.

Upcoming Sleep Theory tour dates and live appearances are below.

SLEEP THEORY ON TOUR:

EUROPEAN SUMMER FESITVALS:

6/18 - Dessel, BE - Graspop Metal Meeting

6/19 - Landgraaf, NL - Pinkpop

6/22 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2

6/26 - Munster, DE - Vainstream Rockfest

6/27 - Leipzig, DE - Impericon Festival

U.S. TOUR DATES:

7/18 - Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration@

7/19 - Tinley Park, IL - Summer of '99 & Beyond Festival@

7/28- Kansas City, MO- The Truman (SOLD OUT) *

7/30- Green Bay, WI- EPIC Event Center*

7/31- Dubuque, IA- Dubuque County Fair Association*

8/1- Omaha, NE- The Admiral Theater*

8/2- Springfield, MO- The Regency Live*

8/21- Montreal, QC- Warped Tour Montreal@

8/22- El Reno, OK- Lucky Star Amphitheater- Rock 100.5FM Kattfest@

9/12-13- Mexico City, MX- Warped Tour Mexico City@

9/20- Louisville, KY- Louder Than Life Festival@

10/4- Sacramento, CA- Aftershock Festival@

10/17- Nashville, TN- Ceremony Festival@

10/24 - Fort Worth, TX - Sick New World@

*Headline Date

@Festival

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