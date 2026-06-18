The Neighbourhood Release 'Planet' Video

(Warner) The Neighbourhood have released the official music video for "Planet," from their latest album (((((ultraSOUND))))) via Warner Records. Originally released in November, (((((ultraSOUND))))) continues to build global momentum, charting across North America, Europe, and Asia while surpassing 275M worldwide streams.

In the U.S., (((((ultraSOUND))))) has sold over 100,000 album units to date. In February 2026, the band expanded the project with the release of the deluxe edition, (((((ultraSOUND)))))+, featuring five additional tracks. Shot and directed by Daniel Iglesias Jr., the "Planet" visual is a surreal, provocative fever dream exploring the unease of reentry anxiety following a period of isolation.

The band is currently on their landmark THE WOURLD TOUR and, 22 shows in, every date has sold out. Due to overwhelming demand, additional shows have been added in major markets including New York and Los Angeles, both now on their third added date with limited tickets remaining. Despite a challenging touring landscape, The Neighbourhood continue to sell out iconic venues including The O2, Madison Square Garden, and Kia Forum. THE WOURLD TOUR launched March 28 in Austin before moving through the East Coast and Europe. Upcoming festival appearances include Osheaga, and Lollapalooza, followed by dates across Hawaii, New Zealand, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, and South Korea before returning to Europe and North America. After delivering an electrifying performance at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts festival last weekend, the band heads to Hawaii for a show at Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu (see full list of dates below).

The band's touring success is matched by continued momentum across streaming and radio. Their track "You Get Me So High" recently reached 1 billion streams on Spotify, marking the band's fifth song to cross the milestone. Meanwhile, their breakout hit "Sweater Weather" is now the third most-streamed song of all time on Spotify, while their recent single "Private" is currently tied for the No.1 most-added track on alternative radio.

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