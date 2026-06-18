The Rolling Stones Announce New Single 'Jealous Lover'

(Capitol) The Rolling Stones today announced their new single "Jealous Lover," will be released June 26th. The track is the latest to be unveiled from their forthcoming studio album Foreign Tongues, due for release on July 10th via Capitol Records.

As anticipation for the album continues to build, "Jealous Lover" offers another compelling example of the band's remarkable ability to move effortlessly between musical styles. Following the upbeat pop-rock energy of previous single "In The Stars," the new track embraces a soulful R&B groove, anchored by a captivating falsetto lead vocal from Mick Jagger.

Drawing on the band's lifelong connection with rhythm and blues, "Jealous Lover" combines infectious melodies, rich musicianship, and sharp lyrical observations. Jagger delivers a pointed warning to an over-inquisitive lover, bringing humour, attitude, and vivid imagery to the song's narrative.

The track is powered by expressive guitar work from Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood, whose subtle interplay drives the song's melodic character. The rhythm section of Darryl Jones on bass and Steve Jordan on drums and percussion provides a deep and assured groove, while longtime friend and collaborator Steve Winwood adds distinctive Rhodes and organ textures. Additional instrumentation from producer Andrew Watt and keyboardist Matt Clifford further enhances the song's warm, soulful sound.

"Jealous Lover" highlights the chemistry and creativity that continue to define The Rolling Stones more than six decades into their career, blending classic influences with a fresh and contemporary approach.

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