Watch Night Ranger's '(You Can Still) Rock in America (2026)' Visualizer

(Freeman) Night Ranger are proud to unveil their newly remastered version of their 1983 single, "(You Can Still) Rock in America (2026)," taken from their upcoming 'Best Of' album, set for release on August 28th via Frontiers Music Srl. The new single arrives alongside an official video, available below.

'Best Of' features newly remixed & remastered versions of classic hits spanning NIGHT RANGER's illustrious career, alongside some standout tracks from the band's more recent releases. The album will be released on both CD and Vinyl. The double LP is available in 3 different colors: black, gold, & orange splatter.

"The new 'Best Of' is a celebration of not only our classic hits but also what we've created over the last 20 years. And we're just gonna keep cranking it cause we're having too much fun to stop! So enjoy the ride and see ya on the road!" - Jack Blades

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