Crashing Wayward Unleash 'Going Blind' Video

(SRO) Crashing Wayward continue to deliver modern rock that's fiery and arresting with "Going Blind." It's the latest track-released today (June 19)-from their upcoming six-song EP THE FIGHT WITHIN, out in the third quarter of 2026 on Golden Robot Records (exact release date TBA).

Over the Las Vegas-based band's signature mix of David Harris' hypnotic, angular guitar lines and their gale-force rhythms, lead singer Peter Summit paints a vivid portrait of someone who's cornered by their own desperation. With theatrical flair, he sings: "My eyes they only see you/I'm going blind without you/I've seen the light outside/Fade in the dark at night."

"I wrote the lyrics to feel as if they were speaking of losing the love of your life, explains Summit, "but for me it's really about losing hope in yourself and the internal screams for help." He adds: "I only write from what I have experienced or what comes from my own personal perspectives, so 'Going Blind' was not going to be any different."

"Going Blind" went through a dramatic transformation from its beginnings to the final version. As Harris points out, "About five days before we went into the studio, our producer, Shawn McGhee, asked me to come up with some additional guitar melody ideas for the outro chorus. As I was listening to the demo and brainstorming, I started hearing the song in a completely different way. Before I knew it, I was tearing the arrangement apart and rebuilding it from the ground up." He continues: "Once everyone in the band sat with it, we all agreed the rewrite took the song to another level. Looking back, it was definitely the right call and a great example of how staying open to last-minute inspiration can completely change a song for the better."

For the "Going Blind" video, directors Shane O'Neal and Deed DeBruno filmed the band performing at a remote outdoor location in Las Vegas, focusing on their animated band chemistry and capturing the isolation expressed in the song. "There are no gimmicks and no special effects, and we do not use AI in our videos," says Summit. "I just hope to create or capture something cinematic. At the end of the day, all I want is to make sure the band's performance and energy captured is just how we are live. We want to make everything that we do feel genuine by presenting the most authentic versions of ourselves."

CRASHING WAYWARD's upcoming EP will also include the band's previous singles "Holding For Dear Life" and "Bullet For A Heart." "Holding For Dear Life" was hailed by the UK's Classic Rock magazine as a "tight, groovy beefcake of a song" that "manages to be fiery, introspective and energizing at once-the sort of brooding intensity you can dance to" (March 16,2026). The song was picked by readers as "Track of the Week."

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