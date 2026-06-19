Joe Bonamassa Releases The Spirit Of Rory Live From Cork

(Noble) Joe Bonamassa has officially released The Spirit Of Rory Live From Cork, a powerful live album and concert film celebrating the music and enduring legacy of Irish guitar legend Rory Gallagher.

Available now via J&R Adventures, the project captures Bonamassa's sold-out tribute performances in Cork, Ireland, where Gallagher's influence remains woven into the fabric of the city itself. Alongside the album release, Bonamassa has also unveiled the epic live performance video for the project's emotional centerpiece, "A Million Miles Away (Live)."

Recorded with the blessing of Gallagher's family and performed before passionate hometown audiences, The Spirit Of Rory Live From Cork documents what many in attendance described as a once-in-a-lifetime musical event. A lifelong admirer of Gallagher, Bonamassa approached the material with deep reverence, bringing together a band capable of honoring the fire, spontaneity, and emotional honesty that defined Gallagher's work while allowing the performances to breathe with their own energy. Stream the album here

Rory Gallagher remains one of Ireland's most beloved musical figures, revered worldwide for a style that fused traditional electric blues with hard rock intensity, Celtic influences, and fearless improvisation. His distinctive guitar tone, expressive slide work, and deeply emotional performances inspired generations of players, including Bonamassa himself. Together, the album and film capture both the scale of Gallagher's influence and the deep personal connection his music continues to inspire among musicians and fans around the world.

At the heart of the release is "A Million Miles Away," one of Gallagher's most beloved and emotionally resonant compositions. Originally released on 1973's Tattoo and a legendary extended rendition on his Irish Tour '74, the song captures themes of loneliness, longing, and emotional distance, pairing poetic imagery with one of Gallagher's most vulnerable vocal performances. Joe's DVD bonus features include a special interview with Rory's brother, Donal, who recounts the story behind the song's creation and visits the dramatic Irish cliffs whose rugged beauty helped inspire its emotional power.

Bonamassa's interpretation embraces that emotional core. Filmed in front of a packed Cork audience, the performance unfolds with patience and restraint before building into a soaring guitar statement that reflects both Gallagher's influence and Bonamassa's own musical voice. The result serves as a fitting centerpiece for a project built on admiration, respect, and a shared love of the blues.

What began as a single tribute concert ultimately grew into a three-night sold-out run in Gallagher's hometown, with fans traveling from around the world to celebrate the music. The atmosphere throughout the performances was electric, creating what Bonamassa describes as one of the most meaningful experiences of his career.

Early praise has already begun to reflect the significance of the project. Guitarist Magazine praised the release, writing, "Joe does his hero proud...a very fitting affectionate tribute to one of the most notable blues guitarists of our age." Blues Matters hailed The Spirit Of Rory "one of the finest live albums ever produced," while Powerplay awarded the project a perfect 10/10, writing that "Bonamassa has captured Gallagher's genre-defining influence and honored it with flawless perfection."

Across fourteen carefully selected songs, The Spirit Of Rory Live From Cork explores the full breadth of Gallagher's catalogue, from explosive live staples like "Walk On Hot Coals," "Bullfrog Blues," and "Bad Penny" to deeply personal performances including "Tattoo'd Lady" and "I Fall Apart." The broader setlist was also inspired in part by the spirit of Gallagher's legendary Irish Tour '74 era, which first introduced many listeners, including Bonamassa, to Gallagher's singular live power.

The project also includes several moments of special historical significance, including Bonamassa's performance of "As The Crow Flies" on Gallagher's own 1930 National Triolian resonator guitar, generously loaned by the Cork Public Museum. Additional DVD and Blu-ray bonus features include The Inspiration of Rory, featuring conversations with Brian May and Slash, along with Rory's Acoustic Guitar and Ballycotton - A Million Miles Away.

In celebration of the album's release, European fans can now enter a special raffle benefiting the Keeping The Blues Alive Foundation, with the chance to win a one-of-a-kind signed Rory tribute guitar, only available at RAFFALL.

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