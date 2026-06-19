Supertramp's 50th Anniversary Half-Speed Vinyl Reissues Continue With Two New Titles

(UMe) Supertramp continue to celebrate their 50th anniversary with the third batch of vinyl reissues from their epic catalogue - Brother Where You Bound and Free as a Bird. Both are out now, and are available to order here.

As per the previous releases, both have been remastered at half-speed by Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios. Previous releases have been met with great gusto. Classic Rock Magazine giving Breakfast In America, Even In The Quietest Moments..., and ...Famous Last Words a 10/10, 8/10 and 7/10 respectively, while Mojo rated Crime Of The Century a 10/10 with Prog Magazine calling it, alongside Crisis? What Crisis? "... even more evocative".

Brother Where You Bound was the band's first release without Roger Hodgson and reached number 20 on the UK Albums Chart and number 21 on The Billboard 200. Released in May 1985 the album spawned the single "Cannonball" that became a hit, but it is the sixteen-and-a-half-minute title track - which the band deemed too densely prog rock for the preceding album ...Famous Last Words... - for which it is remembered. The star-studded track features Thin Lizzy's Scott Gorham on rhythm guitar, Pink Floyd's David Gilmour on the guitar solos, and readings from George Orwell's Nineteen Eighty-Four.

Free as a Bird, their ninth studio album, was originally released in October 1987. The album was a change in direction for the band. Pivoting from their traditional band set up during recording, they turned to more experimental modern music making techniques using synth for dance beats and rhythms. It naturally saw the band move away from a more prog pop sound in which they had become known.

This Supertramp half-speed remaster reissue series gives this catalogue a greater depth of sound that allows reappraisal of some of the most enduring songs of all time. Their albums are some of the most ground breaking in British rock history.

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