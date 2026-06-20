Yeat Gets Animated For 'Million Dollar Minion' Video

(IC) Yeat has shared an Reduciano directed animated video for his new track "Million Dollar Minion," which was produced by Bass and Kaaj ahead of Illumination's Minions & Monsters.

"Million Dollar Minion" serves as the highly anticipated follow-up to "Rich Minion," Yeat's viral hit that helped define a moment in internet culture and generated more than 2.4 million videos on TikTok, inspiring the global "Gentleminions" phenomenon, where teenagers and young adults arrived at theaters dressed in suits to watch Illumination's Minions: The Rise of Gru.

Today's record arrives after a headline-grabbing rollout that once again merged Yeat's unmistakable aesthetic with the world of the Minions. The campaign featured a custom diamond-encrusted "Rich The Minion" chain created by renowned jeweler Alex Moss, as well as a towering inflatable Yeat Minion installation that appeared in Hollywood, generating excitement across social media and beyond. Accompanying the release is an all-new animated video directed by Reduciano for Lyrical Lemonade, bringing Yeat's signature universe together with the beloved Minions characters.

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