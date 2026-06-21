Alex Henry Foster Shares New Song 'Springtime'

(AWPR) Alex Henry Foster, the Montreal-based artist and former frontman of the post-rock band Your Favorite Enemies, has released "Springtime," the first glimpse of new projects on the horizon.

The Fragile Beauty (of New Morning Hopes), out October 23rd, is the first of five albums in a broader series, written and recorded in Virginia, Morocco and Canada. The releases represent Foster's metamorphosis from one life to another, honoring the communities, relationships, and experiences that have helped shape him.

"Springtime," the first single from The Fragile Beauty (of New Morning Hopes), calls upon Foster's personal tribulations: particularly the moment he died on the table during emergency heart surgery. The minor, dissonant chords set to a surging pulse ignite a sense of urgency that underscores Foster's lyrics: "Springtime, Springtime / Your grief rises afar."

Written in a state of reflection at Foster's home away from home, Tangier, Morocco, the single describes the feeling of being disconnected from the physical body and searching for life among death. The accompanying video was shot in Morocco and features the late Moroccan artist, Najoua El Hitmi, a friend of Foster's.

"The song echoes the late Palestinian poet and writer Mahmoud Darwish's references about the metaphoric nature of spring as the juxtaposing struggle between our personal faith in the profound longing for intangible evolution and the collective desire to experience a palpable long-awaited rebirth," explains Foster.

Foster's global influences carry through to the song's production, which incorporates African instruments and Arabic percussion, merging sitar, hammered dulcimer, bongos and congos with fuzzy electric guitars and pounding drums.

Following the release of The Fragile Beauty (of New Morning Hopes), Foster will headline Festival Taragalte, a nomadic music and culture festival held annually in the sand dunes of M'Hamihd El Ghizlane in Morocco showcasing music, poetry, and arts. His historic performance marks the first time an artist from outside Africa has been included on the lineup. More details to be released soon.

Foster will return to Europe this fall with his "Defying Gravity" tour. Dates kick off November 24 in Russelsheim, Germany and extend through December 12 in Paris with stops throughout Switzerland, Denmark, Poland, additional German dates, and The Netherlands. A full list of dates are below.

OCTOBER

31 - M'Hamihd El Ghizlane - Festival Taragalte

NOVEMBER

24th - Germany, Russelsheim - Das Rind

26th - Germany, Munich - Kranhalle

28th - Switzerland, Aarau - Kiff

DECEMBER

1st - Germany, Hamburg - Nochtspeicher

3rd - Germany, Berlin - Mikropol

5th - Poland, Poznan - Blue Note

6th - Poland, Warsaw - Hybrydy

7th - Czech Republic, Prague - Cafe V Lese

8th - Germany, Dusseldorf - Ratinger Hof

9th - Netherlands, Nijmegen - Merleyn

11th - Netherlands, Zoetermeer - Cultuurpodium Boerderij

12th - France, Paris - Nouveau Casino

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