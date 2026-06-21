Former Candlebox Guitarist Brian Quinn Releases 'Until Fall' Video

(dmk) Brian Quinn has premiered the official music video for his debut Dark County single "Until Fall." A sweeping cinematic journey through isolation, perseverance, and redemption, the video marks a bold new chapter for the acclaimed guitarist and songwriter, showcasing a deeply personal artistic vision shaped by decades of life on the road.

Directed by longtime friend James Callahan of Camp Rattler Media, "Until Fall" follows a lone traveler navigating a harsh, post-apocalyptic landscape in search of his way home and serves as a powerful metaphor for Quinn's own journey through years of touring, self-discovery, and ultimately finding his way back to what matters most.

"The broader vision for the song, the video, and really this entire project was the concept of being isolated in the wilderness," says Quinn. "It reflects my years of traveling and touring the world and the difficult journey of finding your way back to a place where everything makes sense again-back to home."

The video transforms Pennsylvania's diverse landscapes into an extension of the story itself. The sweeping expanse of the Grand Parade at Valley Forge National Historical Park, the rugged terrain of Frances Slocum State Park near Quinn's hometown in the Scranton/Wyoming Valley region, and the gritty industrial atmosphere of Rotation Productions in Norristown, each serve a distinct purpose, reflecting the hardships, obstacles, and resilience at the heart of "Until Fall." The locations also mirror Quinn's own Pennsylvania journey-from his upbringing in Northeastern Pennsylvania to the Philadelphia and Delaware Valley region he has called home for the past three decades-making the video's search for reclamation and belonging feel all the more personal.

"The overall message is that no matter how far away you stray from home-from everything you know to be good and true-there is always a path back," Quinn explains. "Like the saying goes, 'The journey out of the woods is as long as the journey in.' This video is a visual representation of that idea."

Filmed throughout the past year, in bleak weather conditions, the production embraced nature's unpredictability to heighten the video's emotional impact. The gray skies, muddy trails, steep climbs, and harsh landscapes became characters themselves, reinforcing the video's themes of struggle and resilience.

"Every shoot day had terrible weather," Quinn laughs. "We kept joking that the weather was actually perfect because it helped communicate the bleakness of the character's situation. It became an essential part of the story."

For Quinn, "Until Fall" not only also marked a significant departure as the lead guitarist for multi-platinum rock band Candlebox, with whom he recorded five albums and toured internationally alongside artists including Bush, Three Doors Down, and Jerry Cantrell, but also defined his signature Dark County sound, which blends hard rock, blues, and country-rock. The filming of "Until Fall," according to Quinn, also couldn't be more different.

"I actually enjoyed making this video," says Quinn. "That's something I never expected to say. Having one of my oldest friends directing me made everything feel natural and organic. And having been in some commercials as a kid, filming "Until Fall" brought the fun back into it for me and reminded me why visual storytelling can be such a powerful extension of music."

Every frame of "Until Fall" was meticulously crafted to complement the song's emotional depth. From wardrobe and makeup to editing, color grading, and scene transitions, Quinn and Callahan approached the production with the same level of detail applied to the song's songwriting and recording.

"I hope audiences can feel the range of emotions in both the song and the video," Quinn says. "Every detail is deliberate. In the end, we're entertainers, and I want people to have four minutes where everything else fades away and they're fully immersed in the experience."

Recorded at the legendary Studio 4 in Conshohocken, PA, home to such artists as Bob Dylan, Billy Joel, Anthrax, and Lauren Hill, "Until Fall" showcases Quinn's evolution as an artist while maintaining the authenticity and emotional honesty that have defined his decades-long career. Already receiving rave reviews for its "assertive pivot that trades polished radio trends for raw, unfiltered honesty" (Eric Apler), Quinn's debut is carving out a niche of its own, as individualized and transcendent as the artist himself.

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