.

Skunk Anansie Deliver Remixed 'Meltdown'

Official Announcement | Published: Jun 21, 2026 4:37 PM EDT
Skunk Anansie Deliver Remixed 'Meltdown'

(Freeman) Skunk Anansie have released a brand-new remix of the stunningly emotional song "Meltdown," which originally appeared as the closing track of last year's Top 10 album 'The Painful Truth,' out now via FLG.

Lead singer Skin explains: "'Meltdown' is this deeply heartbreaking song about isolation. It's one of the few SKUNK songs that doesn't have a beat making it a perfect end to the album. We wanted to do a version that grooved a bit so we called up our friend Nick Sheldon [Blackhill] to add that flavor and we love what he's done, hope you do too."

The song becomes transformed from a sparsely ethereal, vocal-led piece of minimalist piano music into a club-based anthem. Despite the sadness of the lyrics, its new and upbeat musical backing is celebratory and destined to ring out across sound-systems from New York to Ibiza.

The new track's parent album, 'The Painful Truth,' is a mesmerising, provocative, powerful and emotional collection, which was greeted by rapturous reviews around the world on its release at the end of May 2026. And to mark that recent one-year anniversary, a brand-new limited-edition zoetrope vinyl version of the album will be released on October 9th, via FLG.

Related Stories
Skunk Anansie Deliver Remixed 'Meltdown'

Skunk Anansie Get Deeply Personal With 'Shame'

Skunk Anansie Mark 'The Painful Truth' Release With 'Shame' Visualizer

Skunk Anansie Share New Single 'Animal'

Watch Skunk Anansie's 'Lost And Found' video

News > Skunk Anansie

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Hear Bad Wolves' New Vocalist With 'Paint It Red' Single- The Strokes Recruit Walton Goggins For 'Going Shopping' Video- more

Day In Country

Rock The South 2026 Expands to Four Days- Craig Morgan To Salute America's Heroes With New Song 'Blanket Of Stars'- Hear Parker McCollum and Lee Ann Womack- more

Day In Pop

BTS' Arirang Surpasses 3.8 Billion Global Streams- Hear Justin Bieber's 'Swag Live From Coachella (Weekend I)- Coi Leray Takes Fan 'Outside' With New Single- more

Reviews

Quick Flicks: Jefferson Starship - The Definitive Concert (Remastered)

Yes - Aurora

Celebrate America 250 at Freedom Fest at Fairmont Scottsdale Princess

Judy Whitmore - This is Home

Del Amitri Rock Chicago

Latest News

Hear Bad Wolves' New Vocalist With 'Paint It Red' Single

The Strokes Recruit Walton Goggins For 'Going Shopping' Video

SteelHeart Releasing Cover Of Badfinger's 'Without You'

Music Community Rallies Around ex-Thrill Kill Kult bassist Charles Levi Amid Health Crisis

Saves The Day Announce 25th Anniversary UK Tour For 'Stay What You Are'

The Juliana Theory's Josh Fiedler (LOWREV) Covers La Roux's 'Bulletproof'

Metallica Share Berlin Performance Of 'The Unforgiven'

Vice Business Only Give Duran Duran's 'The Wild Boys' A Makeover