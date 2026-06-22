Gloryhammer Continue Saga With 'Space 1993: Wrath of Kor-Virliath'

(ASPR) Gloryhammer announce their long-awaited fifth album, Space 1993: Wrath of Kor-Virliath! Due for release on October 16, via Napalm Records, the album is a direct sequel to 2015's Space 1992: Rise of the Chaos Wizards, continuing the epic saga of the McFife dynasty.

Space 1993: Wrath of Kor-Virliath follows Angus McFife V, the Crown Prince of Fife last seen in 2022's single "Fly Away," as he ventures into a perilous journey across spacetime that will lead him to the distant future of 1993, where his destiny lies.

Across 11 tracks, the band of heroes draws upon a more diverse range of influences than ever before, without ever compromising on the hook-driven, memorable songwriting that they are known for. From classic power metal to thrash, high energy synth rock to vast, sweeping orchestral soundscapes and more. Produced by the band themselves and mixed by Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, Amaranthe), this is GLORYHAMMER as you've never heard them before.

GLORYHAMMER about the new album: "Mighty warriors, rejoice! The almighty GLORYHAMMER return triumphantly with a new chapter in the long and tumultuous history of the Intergalactic Empire of Fife. Multidimensional wormholes, abandoned space stations, and EPIC BATTLES await at the final frontier of Space 1993. FOR THE ETERNAL GLORY OF DUNDEE!"

Will Angus and his allies prevail in this titanic struggle? Or will the galaxy plunge into demonic chaos? Join GLORYHAMMER and find out - For the Eternal Glory of Dundee!

SPACE 1993: WRATH OF KOR-VIRLIATH TRACK LISTING:

"Ultra Portam Astralem"

"Ultimate Sacrifice"

"On a Quest for Aberdeen"

"Die with a Sword in My Hand"

"Silver Talon"

"Starfighters of Leuchars"

"Warriors of Auchtermuchty"

"Pax Galactica"

"Demonic Devotion"

"Hammer of Fate"

"The Celestial Warhost of the Dundonian Empire Marches to Space Against the Dark Sorcerer: Final Assault on Battlemoon X-22"

Space 1993: Wrath of Kor-Virliath will be available in the following formats:

1-LP White Label Edition, incl. LP-Sized Booklet 24 pages, Certificate, Covercard - strictly limited, Napalm Records EU Shop only

Wooden Boxset, incl. Digipak CD, 5 Miniatures, 7'' Bonus LP, Autographed Card - strictly limited, Napalm Records EU Shop only

1-LP Gatefold Splatter, incl. LP-Sized Booklet 24 pages - strictly limited, Napalm Records EU Shop only 1-LP Gatefold Marbled, incl. Lyric Sheet - strictly limited, Napalm Records EU Shop only

1-LP Gatefold Black

Digipak CD

Digital Album

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