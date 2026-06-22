Punk Vets Hot Water Music Announce North American & European Tours

(CCM) Punk vets Hot Water Music have announced their remaining 2026 live performances. Spanning July through September, the band will be making headline and festival appearances, performing shows in Europe, and supporting The Menzingers across all regions of the U.S.

Sacrifice. Loyalty. Camaraderie. These aren't just words, they are the qualities that have defined Hot Water Music's songs, lyrics and ideology for the past three decades. However, instead of celebrating 30 years of existence with a nostalgia lap or formulaic album, the band decided to mark this milestone with their most ambitious collection of songs to date. Correspondingly, Vows sees the band taking their pioneering punk sound to bold new heights via inventive arrangements, pop-friendly sensibilities and a new generation of musical guests that include Brendan Yates and Daniel Fang of Turnstile, Thrice, Dallas Green of City and Colour and Alexisonfire, The Interrupters, and Popeye Vogelsang of Calling Hours and melodic hardcore greats Farside.

Additionally, Hot Water Music also released its four-song split EP with Quicksand in late 2024. Featuring classics covered by each band from Quickand's Slip and Hot Water Music's No Division, the EP also features the unreleased tracks "Supercollider," Quicksand's first new song since 2021's Distant Populations, and "Undertow," a new Hot Water Music song lifted from its Brian McTernan-produced Vows sessions.

Hot Water Music will be making the following appearances throughout 2026. Dates below.

JULY

24 - Wien, AT - Arena Vienna +

25 - Wien, AT - Arena Vienna +

26 - Hunx, DE - Ruhrpott Rodeo 2026 #

AUGUST

07 - Duffel, BE - Brakrock 2026 #

08 - Sankt Goarshausen, DE - Freilichtbuhne Loreley +

09 - Eschwege, DE - Open Flair Festival 2026 #

11 - Tolmin, SI - Punk Rock Holiday 2026 #

12 - Verucchio, IT - Bellaria Igea Marina

13 - Zurich, CH - Dynamo

14 - Hlavní Město Praha, CZ - Cargo Gallery

15 - Villmar, DE - Tells Bells Festival #

SEPTEMBER

24 - Dallas, TX - Lost Evenings Festival #

25 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger ^

26 - Austin, TX - Emo's ^

27 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live Midtown ^

29 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre ^

30 - Fort Collins, CO - Washington's ^

OCTOBER

01 - Albuquerque NM - Launchpad *

02 - Phoenix, AZ - Nile Theater ^

03 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco ^

04 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park ^

06 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall ^

07 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield *

08 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall ^

09 - Eugene, OR - WOW Hall ^

10 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre ^

11 - Vancouver, BC - The Pearl ^

13 - Calgary, AB - Palace Theatre ^

15 - Fargo, ND - The Aquarium *

16 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater ^

17 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee ^

NOVEMBER

01 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade ^

03 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle ^

04 - Richmond, VA - The National ^

05 - Charlotte, NC - Amos Southend *

06 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall ^

07 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's ^

08 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom ^

10 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall ^

11 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic Theatre ^

12 - Grand Rapids MI - Pyramid Scheme *

13 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues ^

14 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed ^

15 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre ^

17 - Rochester, NY - Anthology ^

18 - Erie PA - Centennial Hall *

20 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore *

21 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner ^

22 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount ^

+ - w/ Broilers

^ - supporting The Menzingers

# - festival appearance

* - headline appearance

Related Stories

Hot Water Music & Bane Launching Coheadlining Tour

Hot Water Music Launching U.S. Summer Tour

Hot Water Music Tribute Punk Community With 'Much Love'

Hot Water Music and Quicksand Stream New Split EP

News > Hot Water Music