AC/DC To PWR UP North American Tour With Special Pop Ups

(Chipster) As AC/DC brings the PWR/UP Tour back to North America for its final lap, the official AC/DC PWR/UP Pop Up will travel with the tour, giving fans a dedicated place to gather, get PWRD/UP, and celebrate one of the most acclaimed and enduring live bands in rock and roll.

The PWR/UP World Tour takes its name from AC/DC's 2020 album, which reached #1 in 21 countries. It began with the band's long-awaited return to the stage at Power Trip in California in 2023 and has since sold out dozens of stadiums across four continents. Now, as the massive tour enters its final leg, the AC/DC PWR/UP Pop Up gives fans a place to gather before show day and be part of the high voltage energy surrounding the tour.

Each location will feature exclusive pop-up merchandise, AC/DC-themed food and drink, iconic props, custom visuals, interactive photo moments, ticket giveaways, PWR/UP Fan Preview events, and the opportunity to enter to win a guitar signed by Angus Young.

The AC/DC PWR/UP Pop Up will feature a curated selection of exclusive merchandise and fan collectibles, including premium apparel, accessories, posters, limited-edition items, and pieces created specifically for the pop-up.

Each city will also offer early access to a limited quantity of the official city event shirt and poster, available at the pop-up one day before they go on sale online or at the stadium.

Each AC/DC PWR/UP Pop Up will be shaped by the city and venue hosting it, giving every stop its own local character while staying connected to the larger tour.

The venues were chosen as places where fans already gather, music culture lives, and each city can put its own stamp on the pop-up. Custom AC/DC-themed food and drink menus will make each location feel like a true pre-show gathering place, with select stops offering specialty menu items and custom collectible cups.

Select locations may also feature live performances from local School of Rock house bands and local radio broadcasts, adding more city-specific energy to the tour celebration.

Each city will host PWR/UP Fan Preview, a special first-look event for press, media, partners, and a limited number of fans before the pop-up opens to the public.

Fans can register at pwruptour.acdc.com for the chance to attend. In each city, 100 fans will be selected by random draw to enter early alongside press and invited guests and receive a free exclusive gift created only for the preview event.

Throughout the tour, fans attending the AC/DC PWR/UP Pop Up will also have the chance to enter exclusive in-person giveaways, including concert tickets, merch prize packs, VIP bags, city event shirts, and other fan-focused prizes.

Each pop-up will feature a mock stage environment where fans can take photos with a replica Angus guitar and enter on-site for the chance to win the guitar at the end of the North American run. After traveling to each pop-up location, the guitar will be signed by Angus Young in Philadelphia and awarded to one eligible fan who entered in person.

Fans attending U.S.-based pop-ups will also have the opportunity to enter for the chance to win a new AC/DC-themed pinball machine created by Stern Pinball. Select cities will feature additional local promotions through radio partners, venue partners, social media, email, and local fan communities.

The AC/DC PWR/UP Pop Up will open in every city on the 2026 North American Tour, welcoming fans the day before each show and on show day.

July 10-11: Charlotte, NC at Charlotte Beer Garden

July 14-15: Columbus, OH at Newport Music Hall

July 18-19: Madison, WI at The Annex

July 23-24: San Antonio, TX at Hard Rock Cafe

July 27-28: Denver, CO at BrewDog

July 31-August 1: Las Vegas, NV at Hard Rock Cafe

August 4-5: San Francisco, CA at Hard Rock Cafe

August 8-9: Edmonton, AB at Starlite

August 12-13: Vancouver, BC at Commodore Ballroom

August 26-27: Atlanta, GA at Hard Rock Cafe

August 30-31: Houston, TX at Heinke and Pilot

September 3-4: Notre Dame, IN at The Bend Lounge

September 7-8: St. Louis, MO at Ballpark Village

September 11-12: Montreal, QC at Foufounes Electriques

September 15-16: Toronto, ON at The Steam Whistle

September 19-20: Winnipeg, MB at The Pyramid

September 24-25: New York, NY at Hard Rock Cafe

September 28-29: Philadelphia, PA at Hard Rock Cafe

City-specific locations, hours, menus, giveaways, Fan Preview details, and merch updates will be announced at pwruptour.acdc.com.

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