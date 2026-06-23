Almost Monday Delivering New Single 'Delicate' This Week

(The Oriel Company) almost monday announce their new single and video "delicate," out Friday, June 26, alongside their upcoming headline tour, THANK GOD IT'S ALMOST MONDAY, announced today. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 26 at 10 AM local time.
"delicate" offers another look into the band's forthcoming sophomore album THANK GOD IT'S ALMOST MONDAY, arriving September 9. Building on the momentum of previous singles "skinny dip" and "no more regrets" the track leans into a more defined sense of storytelling and perspective while maintaining the band's signature energy. Driven by an upbeat, danceable rhythm and bright, kinetic production, "delicate" pairs its immediate, feel-good momentum with self-aware lyricism, capturing the tension between outward confidence and underlying vulnerability, reflected in lines like "Take a drink, pretend that I'm relevant / Try to love it but I hate it / And I just, and I just can't fake it I'm, delicate."'
"In a lot of ways, the song is an elevator pitch for a short story," the band shares. "We've always been so inspired by filmmakers and world builders. So 'delicate' is a tongue-in-cheek, wink-at-the-camera-esque journey of a guy who wakes up feeling overly confident, only to discover just how fragile his ego truly is."
The official video, directed by Sean Schmitt, was captured on the road and features tour footage from across multiple cities and locations, offering a behind-the-scenes look at life on tour while visually reinforcing the song's themes.
Alongside the release, almost monday have announced a new run of headline dates across the U.S. and Canada, set to follow their current tour with Young the Giant and Cold War Kids. The upcoming headline run places the band at the top of the marquee across markets, following previously sold-out headline tours in the U.S., UK, and Europe.
Headline Tour Dates:
October
9/27: Hartford, CT @ The Webster
9/29: Amherst, MA @ The Drake
9/30: Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace
10/2: Montreal, QC @ Ausgang Plaza
10/3: Toronto, ON @ Mod Club
10/4: Hamilton, ON @ Bridgeworks
10/6: London, ON @ Rum Runners
10/9: Winnipeg, MB @ Park Theatre
10/11: Edmonton, AB @ Double Dragon
10/12: Calgary, AB @ Commonwealth
10/14: Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl
10/16: Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
10/17: Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
10/19: San Francisco, CA @ Castro
10/20: Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco
10/22: San Diego, CA @ Observatory
10/23: Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren
10/24: Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theatre
10/26: Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall
10/27: Dallas, TX @ AM/FM
10/28: Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn
10/31: Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage
November
11/1: Charlotte, NC @ Underground
11/4: Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore
11/6: Boston, MA @ Paradise
11/7: Philadelphia, PA @ TLA
11/8: New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
11/10: Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation
11/13: Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
11/14: Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Cafe
11/15: Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
11/17: St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
11/18: Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
11/19: Denver, CO @ Summit
11/21: Salt Lake City, UT @ The Grand @ Complex
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