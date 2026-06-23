Almost Monday Delivering New Single 'Delicate' This Week

(The Oriel Company) almost monday announce their new single and video "delicate," out Friday, June 26, alongside their upcoming headline tour, THANK GOD IT'S ALMOST MONDAY, announced today. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 26 at 10 AM local time.

"delicate" offers another look into the band's forthcoming sophomore album THANK GOD IT'S ALMOST MONDAY, arriving September 9. Building on the momentum of previous singles "skinny dip" and "no more regrets" the track leans into a more defined sense of storytelling and perspective while maintaining the band's signature energy. Driven by an upbeat, danceable rhythm and bright, kinetic production, "delicate" pairs its immediate, feel-good momentum with self-aware lyricism, capturing the tension between outward confidence and underlying vulnerability, reflected in lines like "Take a drink, pretend that I'm relevant / Try to love it but I hate it / And I just, and I just can't fake it I'm, delicate."'

"In a lot of ways, the song is an elevator pitch for a short story," the band shares. "We've always been so inspired by filmmakers and world builders. So 'delicate' is a tongue-in-cheek, wink-at-the-camera-esque journey of a guy who wakes up feeling overly confident, only to discover just how fragile his ego truly is."

The official video, directed by Sean Schmitt, was captured on the road and features tour footage from across multiple cities and locations, offering a behind-the-scenes look at life on tour while visually reinforcing the song's themes.

Alongside the release, almost monday have announced a new run of headline dates across the U.S. and Canada, set to follow their current tour with Young the Giant and Cold War Kids. The upcoming headline run places the band at the top of the marquee across markets, following previously sold-out headline tours in the U.S., UK, and Europe.

Headline Tour Dates:

October

9/27: Hartford, CT @ The Webster

9/29: Amherst, MA @ The Drake

9/30: Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace

10/2: Montreal, QC @ Ausgang Plaza

10/3: Toronto, ON @ Mod Club

10/4: Hamilton, ON @ Bridgeworks

10/6: London, ON @ Rum Runners

10/9: Winnipeg, MB @ Park Theatre

10/11: Edmonton, AB @ Double Dragon

10/12: Calgary, AB @ Commonwealth

10/14: Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl

10/16: Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

10/17: Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

10/19: San Francisco, CA @ Castro

10/20: Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco

10/22: San Diego, CA @ Observatory

10/23: Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren

10/24: Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theatre

10/26: Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall

10/27: Dallas, TX @ AM/FM

10/28: Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

10/31: Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage

November

11/1: Charlotte, NC @ Underground

11/4: Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore

11/6: Boston, MA @ Paradise

11/7: Philadelphia, PA @ TLA

11/8: New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

11/10: Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation

11/13: Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

11/14: Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Cafe

11/15: Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

11/17: St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

11/18: Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

11/19: Denver, CO @ Summit

11/21: Salt Lake City, UT @ The Grand @ Complex

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